Astral Power Enters the Hydro Market Through Partnership with Dichotomy Power

CARTHAGE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Astral Power, a leading renewable energy company in the northeast, announced its partnership with Dichotomy Power to manage two hydroelectric facilities in New York.

Astral Power team at a Community Solar farm in development. An aerial shot of one of Dichotomy's hydroelectricity facilities.

Astral Power, which began as a Community Solar subscriber acquisition and management company, has been closely evaluating other renewable energy technologies to add to their product portfolio. "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dichotomy Power, a hydroelectric company. By partnering with Dichotomy, we are able to help even more companies and nonprofits cut their electricity spend and reduce carbon emissions," said Thom Smith, President and Co-Founder of Astral Power.

Hydropower uses the natural flow of moving water to generate electricity through a dam or diversion structure. A hydraulic turbine within the dam powers the hydroelectric generator to produce electricity. "Dichotomy is excited to partner with Astral and bring clean affordable hydropower to municipalities, schools, non-profits, and other bedrock organizations near these hydroelectric facilities," says Ian Clark, Founder and CEO of Dichotomy Power.

Currently, Astral Power connects residential and small commercial customers to local solar farms giving them access to the financial and environmental benefits, while still receiving electricity from their current utility company. Astral Power's new partnership with Dichotomy Power will allow Commercial and Industrial customers, along with larger nonprofits and school districts, to receive the same financial and environmental benefits.

Through a subscription agreement to an off-site Community Solar or Hydropower project, customers will reduce their electric spend annually by 10% with no capital investment, operating costs, or maintenance costs. Customers save money from day one while helping achieve their sustainability goals.

About Astral Power:

Astral Power provides access to locally produced clean energy from solar farms and hydroelectric facilities to households and businesses at a lower cost than their utility.

Learn how Astral Power helps customers save money and lower carbon emissions by visiting www.astralpower.com .

About the Dichotomy Power:

Dichotomy Power LLC is a Northeast focused hydroelectric company. The Company owns, operates, and maintains hydroelectric facilities and works with the stakeholders, agencies, and surrounding communities to enhance the value of the projects for both the community and the environment.

Learn more about Dichotomy Power at https://dichotomycapital.com/ .

