Astrana Health and Awell Forge Partnership to Bring CareOps to Value-Based Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awell, the leading CareOps platform, has teamed up with Astrana Health Inc., a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company which enables providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. This collaboration validates the success of Awell's CareOps platform and aims to scale its application across Astrana Health's extensive network, enhancing patient care, provider experience and operational efficiency.

Thomas Vande Casteele, Co-founder and CEO of Awell, shared his commitment to the project, emphasizing Awell's foundation on value-based care principles. "Care teams and patients are tired of waiting months and years to see improvements. Astrana Health is changing this status quo by leveraging technology in their unique value-based care model. By integrating Awell's CareOps platform into its proprietary technology, Astrana Health gains a unique advantage to design, implement and continuously improve disease management programs that boost provider experience, drive operational excellence and most importantly lead to improved patient outcomes. We are strong believers in Astrana Health's model and anticipate this collaboration will further extend its lead in value-based care," said Vande Casteele.

Brandon Sim, President and CEO of Astrana Health, highlights the collaboration with Awell as a significant step that aligns with Astrana Health's core principles of empowering the entrepreneurial provider with constantly improving technology and clinical tools: "Healthcare is evolving rapidly, and by integrating with Awell's CareOps platform, our teams are enabled to navigate these complexities with agility, innovate swiftly, and maintain our leading position in value-based healthcare. Across a number of initiatives including this one with Awell, we aim to accelerate our ability to effectively deliver care, allowing us to remain at the forefront of healthcare innovation."

About Awell

Awell is the leading CareOps platform that enables clinical and ops teams to design, implement, and improve clinical workflows without IT. With Awell, providers such as Astrana Health, Commons Clinic and Better Health orchestrate over 23 million care activities each year ranging in complexity, from patient onboarding, transitional care management to chronic disease management. Organizations who adopt Awell's CareOps platform build automated processes in days, reduce soul-crushing manual tasks for their teams and improve their care model faster.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481092/Awell_Logo.jpg

To learn more, visit awellhealth.com or contact:

Aaron Larsson

[email protected]

+447895313419

SOURCE Awell Health Inc