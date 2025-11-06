Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Reports total revenue of $956.0 million, up 100% year-over-year, and at the higher end of guidance

Reports adjusted EBITDA of $68.5 million, at the higher end of guidance

Closes Prospect Health acquisition where standalone third quarter performance exceeded expectations

Continuing to control medical costs well; reiterating full-year trend expectations

Updates full-year 2025 guidance to account for full-risk contract delays unrelated to core performance

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Astrana delivered solid third quarter results and demonstrated strong momentum in our first quarter of combined operations with Prospect Health," said Brandon Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Prospect's performance exceeded our expectations, and integration is progressing well, expanding our scale, capabilities, and physician reach across key markets. While our full-year outlook reflects the updated timing of certain full-risk contract transitions, which we expect to complete in the first quarter of 2026, underlying clinical and cost trend performance across both the legacy Astrana and Prospect businesses remain strong. We continue to execute with discipline and focus on building a more coordinated, high-quality, and accessible care delivery platform for the long term."

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025:

All comparisons are to the three months ended September 30, 2024 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $956.0 million, up 100% from $478.7 million

Care Partners revenue of $897.7 million, up 97% from $455.8 million

Net income attributable to Astrana of $0.4 million

Earnings per share - diluted of $0.01

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $68.5 million, up 52% from $45.2 million

Financial Highlights for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025:

All comparisons are to the nine months ended September 30, 2024 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $2,231.2 million, up 63% from $1,369.3 million

Care Partners revenue of $2,130.1 million up 64% from $1,301.4 million

Net income attributable to Astrana of $16.5 million

Earnings per share - diluted of $0.33

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $153.0 million, up 13% from $135.3 million

(1) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Recent Operating Highlights

On July 1, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Prospect Health, including its California-licensed health plan (Prospect Health Plan), its medical groups in multiple states (Prospect Medical Groups), its management service organization (Prospect Medical Systems), its pharmacy (RightRx), and Foothill Regional Medical Center.

Announced a strategic partnership with Intermountain Health to expand access to coordinated, high-quality care across southern Nevada. The collaboration integrates Astrana's provider network and clinics with Intermountain's health system capabilities, with the goal of enhancing primary care access, improving patient outcomes, and advancing the region's healthcare infrastructure through shared technology and care management programs.

Announced a new partnership with a provider group in Southern California within the Care Enablement business. The group serves more than 40,000 members in value-based care arrangements across all lines of business and will onboard to the Astrana platform in the first half of 2026.

Segment Results for three months ended September 30, 2025:

All comparisons are to the three months ended September 30, 2024 unless otherwise stated.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(in thousands)

Care

Partners



Care

Delivery



Care

Enablement



Intersegment

Elimination



Corporate

Costs



Consolidated

Total

Total revenues

$ 897,730



$ 86,871



$ 87,340



$ (115,893)



$ —



$ 956,048

% change vs. prior year quarter



97 %



150 %



113 %























































Cost of services



788,427





72,210





44,067





(45,848)





—





858,856

General and administrative



72,066





14,346





17,756





(69,964)





28,183





62,387

Depreciation and amortization



11,953





1,332





2,115





—





195





15,595

Total expenses



872,446





87,888





63,938





(115,812)





28,378





936,838







































Income (loss) from operations

$ 25,284



$ (1,017)



$ 23,402



$ (81)

(1) $ (28,378)



$ 19,210

% change vs. prior year quarter



(35) %



(25) %



271 %





















(1) Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents rental income from segments renting from other segments. Rental income is presented within other income which is not presented in the table.

2025 Guidance:

Astrana is providing the following updated guidance for total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2025 based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions, and assumptions.

($ in millions)

Year Ending

December 31, 2025



Guidance Range



Low



High Total revenue

$ 3,100



$ 3,180 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 200



$ 210

See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Astrana will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Thursday, November 6, 2025), during which management will discuss the results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 858-9810 International (Toll): +1 (201) 689-8517

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=J8XerGef

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website ( https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar ) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to Astrana's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov .

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and over 1.6 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, statements about the Company's liquidity, and successful completion and implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grant Hesser, Investor Relations

[email protected]

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)









September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024





(Unaudited)







Assets

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 462,227



$ 288,455

Investment in marketable securities



1,221





2,378

Receivables, net (including amounts with related parties)



381,215





275,990

Income taxes receivable



—





19,316

Other receivables



9,891





29,496

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



23,162





22,861

Loans receivable



5,913





—















Total current assets



883,629





638,496















Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net



56,164





14,274

Intangible assets, net



285,060





118,179

Goodwill



863,266





419,253

Income taxes receivable, non-current



15,943





15,943

Loans receivable, non-current



48,474





51,266

Investments in other entities – equity method



18,462





39,319

Investments in privately held entities



8,896





8,896

Operating lease right-of-use assets



33,936





32,601

Other assets



23,356





16,667















Total non-current assets



1,353,557





716,398















Total assets(1)

$ 2,237,186



$ 1,354,894















Liabilities, Mezzanine Deficit, and Stockholders' Equity

























Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 209,747



$ 106,142

Fiduciary accounts payable



4,476





8,223

Medical liabilities



333,969





209,039

Income taxes payable



4,919





—

Operating lease liabilities



7,181





5,350

Current portion of long-term debt



47,865





9,375

Other liabilities



21,773





27,479















Total current liabilities



629,930





365,608















Non-current liabilities











Deferred tax liability



4,429





4,555

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



30,171





30,654

Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs



1,002,026





425,299

Other long-term liabilities



15,906





14,610















Total non-current liabilities



1,052,532





475,118















Total liabilities(1)



1,682,462





840,726















Mezzanine deficit











Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical

Corporation ("APC")



(234,351)





(202,558)















Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized, and zero

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

49,383,857 and 47,929,872 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 9,937,167

and 10,603,849 treasury shares, as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively



49





48

Additional paid-in capital



473,008





426,389

Retained earnings



302,486





286,283

Total stockholders' equity



775,543





712,720















Non-controlling interest



13,532





4,006















Total equity



789,075





716,726















Total liabilities, mezzanine deficit, and stockholders' equity

$ 2,237,186



$ 1,354,894





(1) The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated VIEs. The condensed consolidated balance sheets include total assets that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs totaling $1,302.4 million and $712.3 million as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and total liabilities of the Company's consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the primary beneficiary of $383.3 million and $207.9 million as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. These VIE balances do not include $173.9 million of investment in affiliates and $30.6 million of amounts due from affiliates as of September 30, 2025, and $224.9 million of investment in affiliates and $48.1 million of amounts due to affiliates as of December 31, 2024, as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue























Capitation, net

$ 863,380



$ 431,401



$ 2,061,451



$ 1,239,885

Risk pool settlements and incentives



30,798





21,779





60,691





57,564

Management fee income



15,217





2,747





20,104





8,429

Fee-for-service, net



40,080





18,692





72,848





54,588

Other revenue



6,573





4,091





16,149





8,865



























Total revenue



956,048





478,710





2,231,243





1,369,331



























Operating expenses























Cost of services, excluding depreciation and

amortization



858,856





405,218





1,984,756





1,148,422

General and administrative expenses



62,387





37,803





157,009





112,478

Depreciation and amortization



15,595





7,264





29,348





19,801



























Total expenses



936,838





450,285





2,171,113





1,280,701



























Income from operations



19,210





28,425





60,130





88,630



























Other (expense) income























Income from equity method investments



1,019





1,353





532





2,887

Interest expense



(17,718)





(8,856)





(32,408)





(25,028)

Interest income



3,522





3,778





8,170





11,287

Unrealized (loss) gain on investments



(807)





(561)





(837)





415

Other income (loss)



445





2,673





(3,487)





4,522



























Total other expense, net



(13,539)





(1,613)





(28,030)





(5,917)



























Income before provision for income taxes



5,671





26,812





32,100





82,713



























Provision for income taxes



4,594





7,831





14,586





25,004



























Net income



1,077





18,981





17,514





57,709



























Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



704





2,887





1,026





7,609



























Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.

$ 373



$ 16,094



$ 16,488



$ 50,100



























Earnings per share – basic

$ 0.01



$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 1.05



























Earnings per share – diluted

$ 0.01



$ 0.33



$ 0.33



$ 1.04



ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)









Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 17,514



$ 57,709

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



29,348





19,801

Amortization of debt issuance cost



2,892





1,374

Share-based compensation



27,219





19,301

Non-cash lease expense



4,348





3,946

Deferred tax



(4,924)





(7,596)

Other



4,961





2,694

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations



36,125





(34,083)

Net cash provided by operating activities



117,483





63,146















Cash flows from investing activities











Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired



(548,553)





(115,494)

Proceeds from sale of equity method investment



15,100





—

Purchase of investment – equity method



—





(5,968)

Purchase of call option issued in conjunction with equity method investment



—





(3,907)

Issuance of loan receivable



(1,708)





(26,000)

Purchases of property and equipment



(7,042)





(5,500)

Other



4,261





(2,202)

Net cash used in investing activities



(537,942)





(159,071)















Cash flows from financing activities











Dividends paid



(6,329)





(2,114)

Borrowings on long-term debt



1,119,300





171,875

Repayment of long-term debt



(483,323)





(14,750)

Deferred financing cost



(19,205)





—

Payment of contingent liabilities



(8,284)





—

Taxes paid from net share settlement of restricted stock



(5,562)





(3,975)

Other



(914)





(623)

Net cash provided by financing activities



595,683





150,413















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



175,224





54,488















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period



289,102





294,152















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 464,326



$ 348,640















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information











Cash paid for income taxes

$ 4,728



$ 38,270

Cash paid for interest

$ 30,184



$ 23,190















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities











Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities



7,780





13,303

Common stock issued in business combination



—





21,952

Draw on letter of credit through Revolver Loan



—





4,732

Common stock issued for contingent consideration payment



2,600





4,023

Elimination of note payable upon consolidation



9,488





—

Dividend paid in the form of common stock



21,935





—





















The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total amounts of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands):





September 30,





2025



2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 462,227



$ 347,994

Restricted cash (1)



2,099





646

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash

flows

$ 464,326



$ 348,640





(1) Restricted cash is included in other assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Set forth below are reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as well as the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.





Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(in thousands)

2025





2024





2025





2024



Net income

$ 1,077





$ 18,981





$ 17,514





$ 57,709



Interest expense



17,718







8,856







32,408







25,028



Interest income



(3,522)







(3,778)







(8,170)







(11,287)



Provision for income taxes



4,594







7,831







14,586







25,004



Depreciation and amortization



15,595







7,264







29,348







19,801



EBITDA



35,462







39,154







85,686







116,255





































Income from equity method investments



(1,019)







(1,353)







(532)







(2,887)



Other, net



26,340

(1)



1,206

(2)



40,597

(3)



2,663

(4) Stock-based compensation



7,699







6,163







27,219







19,301



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 68,482





$ 45,170





$ 152,970





$ 135,332





































Total revenue

$ 956,048





$ 478,710





$ 2,231,243





$ 1,369,331





































Adjusted EBITDA margin



7 %





9 %





7 %





10 %







(1) Other, net, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 relates to $13.0 million for a legal matter with a provider associated with CFC Health Plan, Inc, ("CFC HP"), $12.7 million for transaction and integration costs primarily for the acquisition of Prospect, certain costs associated with the CHS transaction, non-cash changes related to the change in the fair value of our call option and Collar Agreement, and severance fees incurred.



(2) Other, net, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, relates to non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase remaining equity interests in one of our investments, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement, non-cash gain on debt extinguishment related to one of our promissory note payables, and transaction costs incurred for our investments and tax restructuring fees.



(3) Other, net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, relates to $13.0 million for a legal matter with a provider associated with CFC HP, $23.6 million for transaction and integration costs primarily for the acquisition of Prospect, debt issuance costs incurred in connection with our Second Amended and Restated Credit Facility, certain costs associated with the CHS transaction, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our call option and Collar Agreement, and severance fees incurred.



(4) Other, net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, relates to financial guarantee via a letter of credit that we provided in support of two local provider-led ACOs, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interests in one of our investments, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement, non-cash gain on debt extinguishment related to one of our promissory note payables, transaction costs incurred for our investments and tax restructuring fees, and reimbursement from a related party of the Company for taxes associated with the Excluded Assets spin-off.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Year Ending

December 31, 2025





Guidance Range

(in thousands)

Low



High

Net income

$ 23,500



$ 28,500

Interest expense



37,000





38,000

Provision for income taxes



18,000





22,000

Depreciation and amortization



45,500





45,500

EBITDA



124,000





134,000















Income from equity method investments



(2,000)





(2,000)

Other, net



42,000





42,000

Stock-based compensation



36,000





36,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 200,000



$ 210,000



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, and stock-based compensation. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.