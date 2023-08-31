Astraveus Appoints Microfluidic expert Etienne Fradet as Chief Technical Officer

Etienne Fradet brings extensive industry expertise and a successful track record in bringing innovative microfluidic technologies to market

Appointment strengthens Astraveus' position in the CGT manufacturing field as it looks to develop and commercialise its Lakhesys platform

PARIS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astraveus SAS ("Astraveus" or the "Company"), the creator of modular, microfluidic cell foundries that transform cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, today announces the appointment of Etienne Fradet as Chief Technical Officer.

Etienne brings broad industry expertise to the organization across product development, industrialization, and sales. Prior to joining Astraveus, he served in senior management positions at Stilla Technologies, a Paris-based microfluidic digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction) company. While there, he played a key role in successfully bringing two generations of automated microfluidic digital PCR systems to market, effectively bridging the gap between PCR and sequencing technologies. He holds a PhD in Droplet Microfluidics from Ecole Polytechnique.

Astraveus is revolutionizing the field of CGT manufacturing with its Lakhesys™ platform, an end-to-end cell foundry that uses deep process optimization and single-use, microfluidic bioprocessors to deliver better results with reduced inputs. By removing the need for large-scale infrastructure, reducing costs and processing time, and overcoming the logistical challenges associated with CGT manufacturing, Astraveus is seeking to considerably widen patient access to these life-changing therapies. The Company recently completed a €16.5 million seed financing to significantly advance the development of its technology and expand the team.

At the innovative core of Lakhesys are microfluidic bioprocessors, which mimic organ perfusion and significantly accelerate the molecular exchanges needed to sustain and transform cells into potent therapeutic agents. The high degree of precision and miniaturization enabled by microfluidic bioprocessors allow more efficient manufacturing, reducing labour, floor space and energy requirements, thereby generating less waste and making the process far cheaper and greener.

Jérémie Laurent, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Astraveus, said: "Etienne brings considerable experience and expertise that will be crucial to Astraveus as we enter the next stage of our development. With his involvement and support, we will be able to accelerate the development of our Lakhesys cell foundry platform and deliver our industry-changing vision to democratize access to cell and gene therapies."

Etienne Fradet, Chief Technical Officer of Astraveus, added: "Astraveus is an innovative company with a unique approach and ambitious vision to transform patient access to these life-changing therapies. It is an exceptionally talented team, and I am looking forward to working with them to further develop the Company's revolutionary Lakhesys platform."

About Astraveus

Astraveus is developing the next generation of cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing solutions. Astraveus's cell foundries miniaturize and automate cell and gene therapy manufacturing in a unique, modular, end-to-end, microfluidic solution that mimics the elegance of natural systems. The deep process optimization of the platform enables greater precision and therefore easier replication of optimal manufacturing, delivering better therapies in a more cost- and time-efficient manner, using fewer materials and with reduced environmental impact. With the full potential of cell and gene therapies restricted today by high costs and limited throughput, this transformative solution has the potential to enable a therapeutic revolution at scale, helping to make these lifesaving therapies accessible to the many thousands of patients around the world that need them. Astraveus is a Paris-based company, founded in 2016 by Jérémie Laurent at the St Louis Hospital and is supported by AdBio partners, M Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc, and Bpifrance Large Venture.

Astraveus is a member of the #FrenchTech2030, a program by La French Tech, granting support from prestigious French institutions like the Secrétariat Général Pour l'Investissement and BPIFrance.

