AstraZeneca Partners with CCT to Conduct COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCT Research (CCT), a leader in community-based, embedded clinical research, today announced its partnership with AstraZeneca to advance COVID-19 research. Together with local healthcare providers, CCT will facilitate clinical trials for the AZD1222 COVID-19 VACCINE, an investigational vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19.

CCT is recruiting eligible study participants who are 18-85 years old, not pregnant, in good general health and have not been previously diagnosed with COVID-19.

"CCT is honored to work alongside AstraZeneca amid this unprecedented public health crisis. Our established network and embedded trial design allowed us to quickly and efficiently prepare multiple sites to facilitate high-volume COVID vaccine trials safely," stated CJ Anderson, President of CCT. "Our network approach enables us to provide our sponsor with a stable clinical environment."

"Covid-19 has been and continues to be devastating to our world. Finding a vaccine is one tool that will help us return to our new normal," said Thomas Fiel, D.O., family practice physician and Arizona principal investigator. "I understand the need for clinical trials, as well as the anxiety they can bring to study participants. By conducting this trial through local medical practices like ours, CCT and AstraZeneca can build on an existing foundation of trust, ultimately improving the patient experience. It is another way that, as a community physician, I can help fight this battle."

The study takes place at Bayless Integrated Healthcare's downtown Phoenix location at 3620 N 3rd St. in Phoenix.

Eligible study participants must be 18-85 years old, not pregnant, in good general health, and have not been previously diagnosed with COVID-19. Participants are reimbursed for expenses related to the study. This study compares an investigational vaccine against a placebo to see if the vaccine can prevent COVID-19.

For more information or to apply to participate in COVID-19 vaccine research, visit CCT's Arizona COVID-19 prevention vaccine trial webpage .

About CCT Research

CCT Research is a company offering an innovative approach to conducting clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of debilitating diseases. CCT's research sites are located within physicians' offices, medical clinics, and senior living communities to support research in the fields of Neurology, Family Practice, and Dermatology, with plans to include additional therapy areas soon. The company's unique model simplifies the process for trial participants and provides pharmaceutical sponsors with high-quality data. For more information, visit cctresearch.com.

