AstraZeneca Plc Digital Transformation Strateg Report 2023: Technology Focus, Initiatives, Acquisitions, Partnership and Acquisition Network Map, ICT Budget, and Contracts

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Jan, 2024, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AstraZeneca Plc - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into AstraZeneca's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

AstraZeneca Plc (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovery, production and commercialization of a range of prescription drugs. It develops products related to therapy areas such as respiratory, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, cancer, autoimmune, infection, and neurological diseases.

The company's product portfolio includes biologics, prescription pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. AstraZeneca sells its products through wholly-owned local marketing companies, distributors, and local representative offices. The company markets its products to primary care and specialty care physicians.

Scope

  • AstraZeneca is implementing AI technology to gain better understanding of diseases, identify targets for novel medicines, and enable its scientists to discover and develop new medicines. AstraZeneca launched Machine Learning Ledger Orchestration for Drug Discovery (MELLODDY), a research consortium to leverage machine learning technologies and accelerate drug discovery.
  • AstraZeneca is building internal IT infrastructure and data analytics capabilities to experiment with both structured and unstructured big data to improve data governance and achieve operational efficiencies. AstraZeneca setup an in-house IT division in India, as part of its strategy to transform and streamline its IT operations.
  • AstraZeneca is focusing on building digital factory of the future by testing and creating integrated solutions in its in-house labs. The technology focus of its in-house labs includes image recognition, AI, electronic records, digital twins, robotics, and automation. AstraZeneca operates Healthcare IoT Innovation Center in China responsible for developing smart healthcare solutions to improve patient experience.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into AstraZeneca's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership and Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Phyathai 2 Hospital
  • Genomenon
  • AliveCor
  • G42 Healthcare
  • NVIDIA
  • Mila
  • Qure.ai
  • Gatehouse Bio
  • Schrodinger
  • BenevolentAI
  • DeepMatter
  • BERG
  • docdok.health
  • IgniteData
  • IBM
  • DNAnexus

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlbxvy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Focus, Initiatives, Roche Venture Fund, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnerships, ICT Budget and Contracts

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Focus, Initiatives, Roche Venture Fund, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnerships, ICT Budget and Contracts

The "F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report...
Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Players - PolyPlus Battery, NexTech, Li-S Energy Lyten,, Zeta Energy, Theion, Gelion, Hybrid Kinetic, and ADEKA

Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Players - PolyPlus Battery, NexTech, Li-S Energy Lyten,, Zeta Energy, Theion, Gelion, Hybrid Kinetic, and ADEKA

The "Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market by Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolytes), Type (Liquid, Semi-solid, Solid-state), Capacity (Below 500...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.