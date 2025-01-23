AstraZeneca PLC Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - AZN

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AZN) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who bought the Company's securities between February 23, 2022 and December 17, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 21, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, AstraZeneca allegedly made false and misleading statements to the market about whether it took part in insurance fraud in China. The Company faced significant legal exposure in China, eventually resulting in its China President being detained by law enforcement.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

