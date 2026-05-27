Astrea Beauty Officially Launches In The U.S., Blending Modern Clean Beauty With Ancient Siddha Wisdom

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrea Beauty, the conscious luxury skincare brand rooted in the ancient healing science of Siddha medicine, has officially launched in the United States, introducing a new generation of holistic skincare that blends centuries-old botanical wisdom with modern scientific innovation. Founded by Sharon Natarajan, the brand offers 100% natural, vegan formulations designed to nourish, restore, and support healthy skin through herbal remedies, plant-based actives, and natural minerals inspired by one of the world's oldest healing traditions.

Astrea Beauty's Night Cream, Day Moisturizer, and Eye Cream

Positioned at the intersection of clean beauty, cultural heritage, and conscious luxury, Astrea Beauty is COSMOS NATURAL certified by Ecocert Greenlife and produces all products in-house to ensure exceptional quality, transparency, and innovation. Together, the brand's certification and hands-on production process ensure every formula meets rigorous global standards for natural origin, ingredient integrity, transparent labeling, and environmentally responsible manufacturing.

"At Astrea Beauty, we believe skincare should go beyond correcting imperfections. It should be a ritual of self-respect, healing, and empowerment," says Founder Sharon Natarajan. "By bringing together the wisdom of Siddha medicine with modern formulation science, we wanted to create products that feel deeply rooted in tradition while delivering results that resonate with today's consumer."

As Astrea Beauty launches in the U.S., the brand introduces its bestselling Siddha-rooted skincare essentials including:

Forever Young Anti-Aging Night Cream ($48): Forever Young Anti-Aging Night Cream is specially formulated with botanicals to nourish and renew your skin, giving you a glowing and rejuvenated complexion. Formulated with high-quality natural antioxidants to deeply hydrate and repair your skin while you "sleep".

($48): Forever Young Anti-Aging Night Cream is specially formulated with botanicals to nourish and renew your skin, giving you a glowing and rejuvenated complexion. Formulated with high-quality natural antioxidants to deeply hydrate and repair your skin while you "sleep". Morning Mist Day Moisturiser ($48): This advanced formula brightens and evens skin tone, ensuring a luminous glow. Enriched with soothing botanicals like Lavender and Cucumber, it revitalizes and calms your skin, complemented by a refreshing fragrance for a spa-like experience perfect for all skin types.

($48): This advanced formula brightens and evens skin tone, ensuring a luminous glow. Enriched with soothing botanicals like Lavender and Cucumber, it revitalizes and calms your skin, complemented by a refreshing fragrance for a spa-like experience perfect for all skin types. Sparkling Eyes Under Eye Cream ($48): Treat your delicate eye area with the care it deserves. Made with only the finest natural ingredients including Aloe Vera, Wheat Germ and Carrot Seed, this eye cream is gentle and safe for all skin types.

"Astrea is about redefining beauty standards through authenticity and intention," Natarajan continues. "We're proud to create formulations that honor cultural heritage, prioritize sustainability, and help people feel connected to themselves through thoughtful skincare rituals."

Astrea Beauty's collection is available now at AstreaBeauty.com!

About Astrea Beauty

Astrea Beauty is a conscious luxury skincare brand rooted in the ancient science of Siddha medicine and elevated through modern formulation expertise. Founded by Sharon Natarajan, the brand creates 100% natural, vegan skincare products designed to support holistic skin health while honoring individuality, sustainability, and cultural heritage. With COSMOS NATURAL certified formulations and in-house product development, Astrea Beauty represents a thoughtful new approach to skincare: one that blends purpose, performance, and tradition.

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SOURCE Astrea Beauty