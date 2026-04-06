AstreaX Launches Digital Wallet to Transform Citizen Access to Government Services

The AX Wallet reimagines identity management through secure, integrated citizen-centric experiences

TEMPE, Ariz., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstreaX, a leader in government technology and digital identity, today announced the availability of AX Wallet, a secure, mobile-friendly digital wallet platform that streamlines how citizens access and manage their identification, credentials and government services. With the AX Wallet, people can store and retrieve a wide range of government-issued documents directly from their smartphone, reimagining identity management through secure, integrated, citizen-centric experiences that align with how individuals interact with technology today.

The AX Wallet enables governments to deliver both informational and actionable notifications, streamlining communication of critical updates to citizens. These notifications alert citizens to avoid cumbersome manual or in-person processes and take action directly from their mobile device with just a tap or swipe.

"With the launch of our digital wallet, AstreaX is redefining how governments and citizens connect—delivering a secure, modern and convenient experience," said David Knigge, Founder and CEO at AstreaX. "Built on industry-leading standards and designed with citizens first, the platform simplifies everyday interactions while accelerating the adoption of digital identity. Our expert team remains committed to empowering states with technology that builds trust, expands accessibility and lays the foundation for the future of government services."

Built for flexibility, the AX Wallet supports a wide range of verified credentials on mobile devices and gives states full control to add the documents and services they choose, including:

Mobile Driver's Licenses & State IDs

Student IDs

Hunting & Fishing Licenses

Vehicle Information (registration, insurance, and title)

(registration, insurance, and title) Organizational IDs and Physical Security Credentials (enabling access to a building and/or parking garage)

(enabling access to a building and/or parking garage) Birth Certificates

Insurance Cards

Professional and Occupational Licenses

Food Service and Liquor Licenses

And More

Arizona is the first state to adopt the platform, launching a state‑controlled digital wallet that expands beyond digital IDs to support additional government documents and proactive notifications. This approach demonstrates how states can modernize service delivery while maintaining full ownership of their digital identity ecosystem.

Created on a foundation of trust and security, the AX Wallet adheres to ISO 18013-5 and ISO 18013-7 standards for mobile driver's licenses (mDL) and supports all other digital documents stored in the Wallet. It also aligns with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Mobile Driver's License (mDL) Implementation Guidelines. By leveraging a "compliant-by-design" approach to both ISO standards and AAMVA guidelines, the platform ensures that every credential in the AX Wallet is securely verifiable across common readers and on the web. This significantly enhances acceptance of digital credentials, improves the citizen experience and drives broader adoption of digital identity solutions.

Additional information on the AX Wallet can be found at https://astreax.com/wallet.

About AstreaX

AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company, is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for government modernization and secure digital identity. AstreaX specializes in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software solving real-world problems, powering citizen-centric portals and building secure identity systems. Its flagship offerings include motor vehicle (DMV) modernization, AstreaX Secure Identity Solutions, including a Digital Wallet, and platforms for modernizing government licensing and permitting functions. With a culture rooted in transparency, security and improving the customer experience, AstreaX continues to drive innovation in public service delivery and digital transformation.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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(866) 293-4609

SOURCE AstreaX