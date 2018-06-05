Astreya Announces Agreement To Acquire HireMore

HireMore will be merged into Astreya R&D. By combining HireMore's technology and resources, with Astreya's service portfolio, the combined company will offer best-of-breed solutions for businesses to achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge.

Edwin Miller, CEO of Astreya said: " Today marks an important milestone for Astreya. The added scale and support that HireMore brings will be invaluable to our continuing growth, and our combined resources will deliver a robust suite of innovative capabilities across every market segment. Transitioning day-to-day IT demands of our customers to our highly skilled team of experts has enabled many of the world's most innovative companies to accelerate their growth and refocus on strategic initiatives. Our focus is on helping enterprises embrace digital transformation while leveraging innovative technology. HireMore will be a key asset in helping us accelerate this strategy."

With the addition of HireMore's developers, technology stack and platform, Astreya R&D can accelerate its internal initiatives and focus on extending its external portfolio of IT services across multiple new and emerging technologies.

"We are excited about this transaction, which represents results from a strategic assessment of the combined synergies of the two companies undertaken by Astreya's Board of Directors," said Monica Hushen CFO and COO, Astreya. "As businesses continue to move toward Managed Services in search of efficiencies and innovation, the HireMore acquisition will allow us to augment our capabilities for development of our own IP with best-in-class talent, collaboration tools and services.

ABOUT ASTREYA

Astreya is a premier IT solutions provider offering strategic and tactical services for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Astreya was founded in 2001 as a staffing company and value-added reseller. Demand for Astreya's expertise increased and the company grew quickly. From its origins as a tactical source of IT talent, Astreya expanded its solutions to focus on Managed Services and Professional Services. Today, Astreya's innovative solutions and insight enables businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, Astreya employs over 800 IT professionals in approximately 35 countries. For more information, visit the company's website at www.astreya.com. Connect with Astreya on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astreya-announces-agreement-to-acquire-hiremore-300659421.html

SOURCE Astreya

Related Links

http://www.astreya.com

