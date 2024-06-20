Astreya Announces CEO Transition: Industry Veteran Romil Bahl Appointed CEO

Leveraging Deep Industry Expertise, Fourth Time CEO Bahl Set to Propel Astreya into New Era of Technological Excellence and Market Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a leader in managed IT and service technology solutions, officially announces the appointment of Romil Bahl as Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move follows the successful tenure of Andrea Bendzick, whose leadership expanded the company's innovative solutions and international presence.

Romil Bahl, CEO Astreya

In mutual agreement with the Board of Directors of Astreya Partners, Inc., Andrea Bendzick has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Jeffrey Freeland, Founder & Chairman of Astreya's Board, expressed his gratitude and optimism with the transition: "Andrea has been instrumental in developing Astreya's current market position. We are deeply appreciative of her leadership. With Romil's appointment, we anticipate new opportunities for growth and innovation." Speaking on the transition, Ms. Bendzick expressed: "I would like to thank the Board for its vision, the global team of dedicated Astreyans, and Astreya's client partnerships, all of whom have the Company well-positioned for its next chapter of growth."

Romil Bahl's appointment aligns with Astreya's goals for growth and innovation. His extensive experience and leadership in the IT services and technology sector are expected to drive significant advancements in the company's service offerings and market position. Astreya continues to support leading-edge technology development, serving clients including numerous Fortune 15 companies. Under Bahl's leadership, the company aims to maintain its commitment to innovation and exceptional client service.

Jeffrey Freeland expressed his confidence in Bahl's capabilities: "Romil's extensive CEO experience across two public companies as well as private company CEO roles gives us immense confidence in his ability to propel Astreya to new heights. His vision, cultural beliefs and people leadership values align closely with our goals, and his industry expertise aligns with our strategic growth objectives, making him the ideal leader for Astreya's next phase."

Romil Bahl shared his vision and excitement about his new role: "I am excited to lead Astreya and build upon its impressive legacy and top-notch client base, which is second to none. We are poised to expand our managed services and technology solutions and deepen client relationships. Today, technology is more pivotal than ever, profoundly impacting every aspect of our lives. Artificial Intelligence, in particular, stands as a transformative force, heralding a new era of innovation in IT. At Astreya, we are committed to harnessing this potential to revolutionize how we work and deliver unmatched value to our clients."

Bahl brings a wealth of experience to Astreya, including significant roles as CEO of KORE Wireless, where he spearheaded initiatives that positioned the company as a leader in global IoT solutions. His tenure at Lochbridge was marked by strategic refocusing on the connected cars segment. At PRGX Global, Inc., he transformed the company by diversifying its services and significantly improving profitability and market presence. His leadership style emphasizes not only operational excellence but also strategic growth through innovative solutions and market expansion. Astreya is well-positioned for a future of continued innovation and market leadership under Romil Bahl's guidance. The company looks forward to this new chapter in its history, with a clear focus on expanding its IT solutions.

About Astreya:

Astreya is a premier IT solutions and services provider with a strong global presence across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers diverse IT-managed services, including digital workplace services, data center and network management, next-gen digital engineering solutions, and a robust cybersecurity practice. Astreya's comprehensive services encompass everything from installations to advanced integration, including global conference room monitoring and lifecycle management, ensuring that all offerings are embedded with robust security measures. This commitment to excellence helps organizations optimize their IT operations through strategic support, expert consultancy, and the seamless integration of innovative technologies.

www.astreya.com

