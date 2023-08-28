Astreya Appoints Sonali Chatterji as New Chief Sales Officer

News provided by

Astreya

28 Aug, 2023, 07:14 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a global leader in IT Managed Services, proudly announces the appointment of Sonali Chatterji as the new Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Sonali's entrepreneurial mindset, coupled with a track record of driving growth in technology organizations, uniquely positions her to spearhead Astreya's continued expansion and innovation.

Continue Reading
Sonali Chatterji, the new Chief Sales Officer at Astreya
Sonali Chatterji, the new Chief Sales Officer at Astreya

Sonali's vast experience in the industry, with partnerships spanning enterprise clients and digital natives, has focused on driving digital transformation and delivering value. Her work across various sectors, including banking, capital markets, insurance, retail, health sectors, aligns perfectly with Astreya's growth vision.

Prior to joining Astreya, Sonali garnered recognition for her adept leadership in establishing new business ventures, entering profitable markets, and successfully navigating operational challenges. Her career spanning over seventeen years is characterized by a results-driven approach, consistently delivering profitable revenue growth through comprehensive digital transformations within the realm of IT Services. Her commitment to excellence is proven by her success in thriving in high-pressure environments with shifting priorities, making her an invaluable addition to Astreya's team. Sonali's global experience, having lived and worked in APAC, Middle East, Europe, LATAM and the United States, brings strength in diverse voices and thought processes.

"We are thrilled to have Sonali Chatterji join the Astreya team as our new CSO. Her innovative approach and proven talent perfectly align with our market leadership and growth strategy. Sonali's customer-centric philosophy, coupled with her ability to drive transformation, will undoubtedly take our sales and business development efforts to new heights," said Andrea Bendzick, CEO and President of Astreya.

Sonali Chatterji expressed her enthusiasm for joining Astreya, stating, "Astreya's commitment to innovation is closely aligned with my approach to championing customers. I believe that by putting customers at the center and adopting a forward-thinking strategy, we can help them create a resilient, future-proof enterprise. I'm excited to bring my experience and passion to Astreya and contribute to its continued success and growth."

About Astreya
Astreya is a leading provider of IT solutions and services, with offices and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers various IT-managed services, including digital workplace services, data center and network management, and next-gen digital engineering solutions. Astreya aims to help organizations optimize their IT operations through innovative software solutions, comprehensive IT support, and strategic consulting. For more information, please visit www.astreya.com.

SOURCE Astreya

Also from this source

Astreya Strengthens Digital Engineering Practice with Appointment of Vikram Anerao as Vice President

Andrea Bendzick Promoted to President and CEO of Astreya

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.