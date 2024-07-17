Astreya Appoints Tanmay Limaye as Chief Financial Officer

Strategic Appointment Poised to Enhance Astreya's Growth and Market Positioning

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a global leader in IT Managed Services, is thrilled to announce the strategic appointment of Tanmay Limaye as the new Chief Financial Officer. Limaye brings over two decades of experience as a seasoned executive with significant corporate development and strategic finance expertise, positioning him to lead Astreya's financial strategies and drive growth on a global scale.

Tanmay Limaye's extensive background includes a proven track record in structuring and executing strategic M&A deals that fuel growth and enhance market positioning, both domestically and internationally. His expertise spans a diverse range of transaction types, including acquisitions, divestitures, capital infusion, debt financing, IPOs, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships with acquisition options. Over the past 14 years, he has led many strategic acquisitions that have added over $800 million in new revenue, enabled market entry, expanded service lines and increased shareholder value. His accomplishments also include playing a key role in a $1 billion IPO and debt financing/refinancing endeavors of over $400 million.

Romil Bahl, President and CEO of Astreya, commented on the appointment, "Tanmay's addition to our leadership team comes at a perfect time as we continue our growth momentum. His vast experience and passion for technology align perfectly with Astreya's Working Innovation ethos. We are confident that Tanmay's strategic financial leadership will be invaluable as we strive to enhance our market position and achieve sustained growth."

Tanmay Limaye shared his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am excited to join Astreya at such a pivotal moment. The momentum and potential at Astreya are truly remarkable. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our global value proposition and drive strategic growth. Astreya's innovative approach and commitment to excellence make this a unique opportunity, and I am eager to contribute to the company's ongoing success."

About Astreya

Astreya is a top-tier IT solutions and services provider with a significant global footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. The company delivers a broad spectrum of IT-managed services, such as digital workplace services, data center and network management, next-gen digital engineering solutions, and expert IT security solutions and consultation. This unwavering commitment to excellence helps organizations streamline their IT operations through strategic support, expert consultancy, and the seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies. For more information, please visit www.astreya.com.

