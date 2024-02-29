Astreya Launches Cybersecurity Managed Services: A New Era of Holistic Digital Protection

Company announces comprehensive Managed Cybersecurity Services with a focus on identity security: orchestrating the journey to cybersecurity maturity for businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya , a leader in global IT Managed Services, today announced the launch of its Cybersecurity Managed Services, demonstrating the latest embodiment of its philosophy of 'Working Innovation.' This announcement marks a significant stride in Astreya's offerings, showcasing its commitment to advancing cybersecurity solutions that are both innovative and practical. The launch of these services reflects Astreya's dedication to addressing the evolving cybersecurity needs of businesses, underlining its role in shaping a secure digital future.

"Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions," says Andrea Bendzick, CEO of Astreya. "We understand the challenges organizations face in protecting their digital assets. Our comprehensive services are tailored to address these challenges effectively."

Astreya's Cybersecurity Managed Services encompass a wide range of solutions, including identity management, endpoint protection, and risk management. These services are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures, providing robust security layers and proactive defense mechanisms.

Chris Knight, Director of Business Development - Cybersecurity at Astreya, adds, "Our global network of expert cybersecurity solution architects enables us to efficiently deliver projects and address skill gaps in cybersecurity teams worldwide. We're not just providing tools; we're offering a partnership in navigating the complex cybersecurity terrain."

Andrea Bendzick, CEO of Astreya, comments, "In this era of digital transformation, protecting our clients' digital infrastructure is paramount. Our new cybersecurity services are a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive, state-of-the-art solutions. Recognizing the complexity of cybersecurity threats, we are dedicated to assisting our clients in navigating the equally intricate landscape of cybersecurity solutions. Our approach ensures that they are equipped not just with tools but with strategic guidance to effectively counteract evolving digital threats."

Chris Knight elaborates, "Our approach prioritizes both advanced technology and the human element. We believe in empowering our clients with the knowledge and resources to stay ahead of cyber threats. In true partnership with our clients, we delve deep to understand their unique security challenges, aligning them with the most suitable technological components and methodologies. This collaborative effort ensures a tailored strategy, where our solutions not only respond to present threats but also adapt proactively to future challenges, embodying a dynamic and responsive approach to cybersecurity."

