Astreya Named to TIME's Inaugural List of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026

The recognition places Astreya, an AI-first IT managed services company among the organizations shaping how work gets done in the modern enterprise.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a global provider of AI-powered IT managed services and digital transformation solutions, today announced it has been named to TIME's inaugural list of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026, ranking No. 110 of ~5,000 companies evaluated, with an overall score of 82.2.

Developed by TIME and Statista, the ranking recognizes the companies that are driving innovation in workplace technology and redefining how organizations operate, collaborate, and support employees. The inaugural assessment evaluated approximately 5,000 U.S.-based companies and identified the 250 organizations making the greatest impact across the WorkTech landscape through a combination of financial strength and industry influence.

The methodology equally weighted financial strength and industry impact, assessing factors such as revenue growth, market performance, intellectual property, digital relevance, and the broader impact of each company's products and services. Astreya's No. 110 ranking reflects its leadership in delivering AI-powered managed services and technology solutions that are helping shape the future of work.

"The most enduring companies create value beyond financial results alone. This recognition reflects Astreya's ability to grow while continuing to invest in the capabilities, innovation, and operational excellence our customers depend on. It is validation of a business model built on long-term relationships, disciplined execution, and meaningful outcomes.", says Romil Bahl, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Astreya

Recognition for the Work Behind Modern Work

In the modern workplace, technology is both the star of the show and the stage crew. It's the front-end tools employees use for meetings, transactions, service requests, and business decisions. It's also the infrastructure those tools run on.

For over two decades, Astreya has helped some of the world's leading organizations build, manage, and modernize technologies from the front end to the back. Today, as enterprises navigate a new era defined by AI, automation, and rising expectations for digital experiences, Astreya continues to help customers transform how technology supports work at scale.

"Every major shift in technology creates a gap between what's possible and what's practical," says Edward Betancourt, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Astreya. "Our role is helping customers close that gap. Whether it's AI, automation, cloud transformation, or workplace modernization, success ultimately comes down to execution. The organizations that will lead the next decade are the ones that can translate innovation into outcomes, and that's where we focus our efforts."

Building the Foundation for What's Next

TIME's inaugural WorkTech list shows that the future of work is being shaped from every angle — by household names like ServiceNow and Google and by innovators redefining specific corners of the workplace. Astreya is proud to be among them, combining the experience of an established player and the inventiveness of a newcomer to help organizations close the gap between AI's potential and what they can put into practice.

"Being named to TIME's WorkTech list is a tremendous honor that speaks directly to our core philosophy: great technology should empower, not complicate, the human experience at work," says Louise Winstone, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Astreya. "Astreya's focus has always been on helping customers succeed today, making technology easier to manage, improving employee experiences, and enabling organizations to move faster with confidence. This recognition belongs to the people across Astreya who make that possible."

The complete list of TIME's America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026 can be viewed on TIME.com.

About Astreya

Astreya is an AI-powered global IT managed services provider that helps organizations design, deploy, manage, and optimize complex technology environments. From cloud and data center operations to network infrastructure, service management, and the digital workplace, Astreya delivers end-to-end solutions that enable enterprises to operate more efficiently, innovate faster, and create exceptional technology experiences for their employees and customers.

For more information, visit www.astreya.com and follow Astreya on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Astreya