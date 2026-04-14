Astreya Launches AI OpsHub: The Industry's First Operational Brain for Hybrid IT

A pioneering platform and an operational brain for Hybrid IT, designed to help enterprises bridge the gap between cost mandate and AI adoption complexity.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a global leader in AI-first managed services for IT, today announced the launch of AI OpsHub, a pioneering platform designed to transform how enterprises manage complex, hybrid IT environments. The launch of this solution represents Astreya's most significant investment in AIOps to date. It is the first in a strategic roadmap of solutions arriving in 2026, aimed at solving the "ignored IT data" problem in IT operations.

The Crisis of Visibility and Cost

Today's CIOs & enterprise leaders are caught between rising IT complexity and relentless pressures to reduce cost. Despite increased investment in AI and automation, many organizations still lack visibility into how work is actually executed across systems and teams. This tension is further amplified by limited visibility into both workforce and IT infrastructure utilization, fragmented multi-vendor environments, and decaying institutional knowledge, where critical SOPs and workflows often exist only in the minds of a distributed workforce.

"Enterprise organizations have made real progress with AI-driven operations, but execution is still where things break down, " says Romil Bahl, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Astreya. "AI solutions fall short, because they lack context and explainability that IT operations demand. With AI OpsHub, we are not introducing another dashboard; we are establishing decision integrity at the core of IT operations. We've built a solution that captures the millions of actions performed across IT and apply enterprise-grade AI to ensure every action is visible, accountable, optimized, and secure."

Built for Enterprise-Scale, Real-World Environments

AI OpsHub integrates with Google Cloud and ServiceNow, alongside Astreya's proprietary solutions - Ara, Lynx, Pyxis, and Pictor - to support flexible deployment models aligned with the requirements of global, regulated industries.

"AI OpsHub is about more than just productivity; it is about institutional resilience," says Edward Betancourt, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Astreya. "By digitizing the operational DNA of IT, we enable organizations to scale workloads without proportionally scaling headcount, aligning execution with the efficiency expectations set at the board level. AI OpsHub is designed to integrate heterogeneous tools and data sources, creating a unified operational view with built-in explainable AI that provides the 'why' behind decisions critical for maintaining trust and compliance. Its foundation includes a library of over two million IT operational tasks, accelerating time to value through pre-mapped workflows and roles, while a flexible deployment model addresses data sovereignty requirements for highly regulated environments."

"The real barrier to AI adoption in IT hasn't been interest; it's been capability," says Jothiganesh Nagarajan, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Astreya. "CIOs are being asked to modernize operations, but the intersection of deep operational expertise and AI engineering remains scarce. AI OpsHub, along with our AI services, is designed to close that gap. It brings operational explainability into the core of IT, enabling organizations to move from reactive troubleshooting to more predictive, controlled execution. In doing so, it helps transform IT operations from a black box into a transparent, high-efficiency system aligned with business outcomes."

As Astreya prepares to showcase these solutions at Google Cloud Next 2026 and ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 in Las Vegas in the coming weeks, this positioning reinforces its commitment to shaping how enterprises operationalize AI at scale, grounded not just in automation, but in transparency, accountability, and real-world outcomes.

About Astreya

Astreya is an AI-first global IT managed services provider that powers enterprises by designing, deploying, and managing complex technology environments. We deliver end-to-end solutions across hybrid cloud, data centers, network infrastructure, and the digital workplace. Intelligent automation and AI run through everything we build to drive efficiency, accelerate service delivery, and clear barriers to growth for our customers.

Learn more at www.astreya.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Astreya