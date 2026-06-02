Astreya Expands AI-First Service Desk with 3CLogic Integration, Unifying Voice AI and ITSM on ServiceNow

The integration brings real-time voice AI, generative insights, and unified agent experience to enterprise IT operations.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a global leader in AI-first managed services for IT, today announced the expansion of its AI-first service desk capabilities through the integration of 3CLogic's voice AI and contact center platform, built for ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM). This move marks a milestone in Astreya's strategy to embed AI-driven, voice-enabled experiences across its managed services portfolio.

A Unified Service Experience

Enterprise service desks have long been constrained by fragmented systems. Agents bounce between a UCaaS platform to handle calls, a separate chat tool to respond to digital channels, and ITSM platforms like ServiceNow to log, track, and resolve tickets.

"While digital channels excel at high-volume, simple tasks, voice remains the critical channel for resolving the complex, high-stakes issues that define the modern enterprise," explains Denis Seynhaeve, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), 3CLogic. "We aren't just making it easier for agents to answer calls; we are turning every spoken interaction into a connected, searchable, and intelligent asset that drives faster resolutions and smarter business outcomes."

By integrating 3CLogic's native ServiceNow voice capabilities with Astreya's AI-led service delivery model, Astreya enables organizations to operate within a single, feature-rich interface. Voice interactions, incident management, and AI insights converge in real time, and users can interact with AI agents via voice just as naturally as they would through chat, wherever it makes the most sense.

"Enterprise service environments have evolved rapidly, and organizations are now operating at a level of scale and complexity that calls for a more intelligent, connected approach to support," says Romil Bahl, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Astreya. "By integrating voice AI directly into ServiceNow, we are enhancing the productivity of human agents and elevating how service is experienced. Agents now have a unified ecosystem where every interaction is contextual, connected, and continuously improving, driving better outcomes for business and users."

AI in Production from Day One

The integration delivers production-grade AI capabilities from Day One, powered by 3CLogic's full suite available at launch. Features include real-time transcription with contextual awareness, AI-driven next-best-action guidance during live interactions, automated, generative call summaries for faster resolution and documentation, and AI-powered quality monitoring and coaching at scale.

"Enterprises are increasingly focused on translating AI investments into tangible, operational outcomes," says Edward Betancourt, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Astreya. "This integration brings real-time intelligence directly into the flow of work, enabling every interaction (voice or digital), to be captured, understood, and continuously enriched. The result is a more adaptive, insight-driven service environment that improves decision-making and drives better outcomes over time."

Aligned with ServiceNow's AI Roadmap

3CLogic is the only CCaaS provider to achieve and maintain ServiceNow's Elite Build Partner status, the highest level of technical integration and platform maturity within the ServiceNow landscape. This positions Astreya clients to stay on track with ServiceNow's AI roadmap.

"Organizations are prioritizing the modernization of service operations to match the pace and complexity of today's enterprise environments," says Jothiganesh Nagarajan, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Astreya. "By aligning with ServiceNow's platform strategy and embedding voice AI at the core (enabled through 3CLogic), we're unlocking AI-first capabilities in the voice channel. This integration closes that gap, enabling teams to operate with greater speed, clarity, and control."

About Astreya

Astreya is an AI-first global IT managed services provider that powers enterprises by designing, deploying, and managing complex technology environments. We deliver end-to-end solutions across hybrid cloud, data centers, network infrastructure, and the digital workplace. Intelligent automation and AI run through everything we build to drive efficiency, accelerate service delivery, and clear barriers to growth for our customers.

Learn more at www.astreya.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

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SOURCE Astreya