Astreya Names Nav Makol as Senior VP & GM of Strategic Account Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a premier IT managed services solution provider, today announces the appointment of Nav Makol, as SVP and GM Strategic Account Management. In his role he is responsible for our largest global program with focus on client management, strategic growth as well as driving delivery excellence and innovation within the program.

Nav Makol brings over 20 years of experience of managing global teams in account management, business development, collaborative solutioning and delivery. His areas of expertise include conceptualizing and deploying innovative transformational elements in the IT, risk & compliance, operations and finance space, such as leveraging data analytics, Cloud and IT Infrastructure, digital transformation, and creation of COEs (Center of Excellence).

Nav's experience with leading organizations spans public accounting, publicly listed service providers as well as private equity backed ventures. He has been involved in setting up new practices and building partner ecosystems, and has been an expert on regulatory programs in financial services having focused on new regulations and requirements.

"We are excited to have Nav join our executive team. His breadth of experience as well as proven ability to drive client value at scale will be instrumental as we continuously focus on increasing the innovation and value we bring to our clients as well as drive our growth strategy. " said Andrea Bendzick, COO.

Nav holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and a Master of Business Administration from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Nav is a CFA Charterholder, and also holds the FRM (Financial Risk Manager) designation.

About Astreya

Astreya is the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches 33 countries with over 1500 IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centered around focus and clear vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated Software and Service Innovation teams bring best in class technology and tools to bear for our clients.

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Astreya

Related Links

http://www.astreya.com

