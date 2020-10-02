Astreya Names Rob Pfeifle as Senior VP of Service Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya , a premier IT services and technology solution provider, today announces the appointment of Rob Pfeifle as SVP, Service Innovation.

Rob has more than 20 years experience building and developing technical solutions as well as leading global IT delivery teams. In his role, Rob will be partnering with the product team and global delivery teams to build upon and develop service offerings that leverage the latest technology advancements.

His most recent assignment was at EOS IT where he spent two years designing and implementing new service offerings. Before EOS, Rob spent 11 years at Milestone Technologies in various operational and technical roles, with his final four years leading the global delivery organization.

"We are thrilled to have Rob join Astreya's global leadership team and help develop and innovate our offerings. His experience coupled with his astute ability to understand the needs of the customer will be instrumental to our continued growth and success in coming years," said Jeffrey Freeland, Founder and Executive Chairman.

Rob holds a Bachelor degree from the University of Denver.

About Astreya

Astreya is the leading IT solutions and technology provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches 33 countries with over 1000 IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centered around focus and clear vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated delivery and product teams bring innovative technology and tools to bear for our clients.

