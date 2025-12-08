Astrin Biosciences Announces Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Early Cancer Detection Leveraging AI and Proteomics

News provided byAstrin Biosciences
Board includes internationally recognized physicians and scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, George Washington University, Mayo Clinic, Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Pittsburgh, and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center
ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrin Biosciences, a cancer intelligence company transforming how cancer is detected and treated through deep proteomics and AI, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board. The group brings together some of the most respected leaders in women's health and cancer research to help accelerate Astrin's mission of finding cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages.
"Our mission at Astrin is to expand what's possible in early cancer detection," said Jayant Parthasarathy, PhD, CEO of Astrin Biosciences. "We believe that identifying cancer at Stage 0 should be routine. This Board brings together extraordinary scientific and clinical leaders who share that vision and who will guide us as we translate breakthrough technology into clinical reality."
The Scientific Advisory Board includes:
- Adrian V. Lee, PhD, Professor at the University of Pittsburgh, and internationally known for his work in cellular and molecular biology of breast cancer.
- Barbara Levy, MD, FACOG, FACS, MSCP, Chief Medical Officer at Visana Health, Clinical Professor at George Washington University and UC San Diego Health, and the first full-time woman physician leader at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).
- Ben H. Park, MD, PhD, Director of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology and the Benjamin F. Byrd, Jr. Chair in Oncology, known internationally for his work in cancer genetics and liquid biopsy development.
- Julio Aguirre-Ghiso, PhD, Rose C. Falkenstein Chair in Cancer Research, Professor of Cell Biology and Founding Director of the Cancer Dormancy Institute at Albert Einstein's Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center, an expert on early cancer spread, dormancy, and metastasis.
- Nilay Sethi, MD, PhD, Physician-Scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Associate Member at Broad Institute, focused on gastrointestinal cancers and the molecular changes that mark the earliest steps in tumor development.
- Pooja P. Advani, MD, Medical Oncologist and Director of the Multidisciplinary Breast Clinic at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, with expertise in early detection and treatment of early-stage breast cancer and biomarkers of therapy response.
- Thomas Gilbert, MD, Radiologist and Chief Clinical Officer at RAYUS Radiology, one of the largest providers of diagnostics and interventional radiology services.
- William G. Morice II, MD, PhD, President & CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories/Mayo Collaborative Services.
The formation of the Scientific Advisory Board comes directly following Astrin's launch of Certitude™ Breast, the first ever non-imaging screening test to detect breast cancer as early as stage 0.
About Astrin Biosciences
Astrin is a cancer intelligence company built to push the boundaries of technology that accelerate early detection and advance cancer care. Its non-invasive, accessible cancer tests analyze the early signals in over 9,000 proteins to reveal what most blood tests miss: the earliest molecular signals of cancer development. For more information, visit astrinbio.com.
