Astris AI for Government™ Solutions to Accelerate Secure AI Adoption Across the Public Sector

New solution from Lockheed Martin subsidiary offers world-class AI factory infrastructure and a turnkey platform from the cloud to the edge in support of federal and commercial customers

Collaborations with Oracle, NVIDIA, and Meta enable Astris AI for Government™ solutions to deliver the fastest path to integrated, secure AI to accelerate America's AI Action Plan and the Genesis Mission

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astris AI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Astris AI for Government™ initiative designed to advance trustworthy, secure AI across high-assurance applications, building on the substantial AI investments made by Lockheed Martin and its commercial collaborators.

Astris AI for Government solutions provide an integrated, turnkey AI platform that enables government agencies to build, deploy and sustain trusted AI capable of advancing the nation's ambitious goals for greater innovation and efficiency. Combining industry-leading technology into a unified ecosystem empowers federal research, civilian services, national security missions, and other high-assurance industries to adopt AI and simulation solutions with increased speed and security.

"Our Astris AI for Government initiative was created to help advance America's AI Action Plan , ensuring American leadership in AI diplomacy and security, while achieving domestic priorities for acquisition reform," said Sarah Hiza, senior vice president of Technology & Strategic Innovation at Lockheed Martin. "By integrating the best of American technology, the Astris AI for Government full-stack solution eliminates fragmentation and procurement barriers that slow adoption for secure, mission-ready AI—without vendor lock-in or complex integration challenges."

The Astris AI for Government Solution

The Astris for AI Government offerings deliver cost-effective AI solutions that will help U.S. agencies and commercial partners boost productivity, ignite innovation, and meet the evolving demands of a dynamic economy and geopolitical landscape.

For example, by deploying Astris AI for Government solutions, Federal agencies can continuously ingest and process mission‑critical data on‑site while keeping it fully protected. This can provide operators and analysts with real-time insight without ever moving sensitive information off‑network, utilizing machine learning operations (MLOps) and generative‑AI pipelines.

Likewise, to protect life and property from devastating wildfires, the Department of the Interior can leverage Astris AI for Government solutions to make faster, more informed decisions with actionable intelligence, fusing sensor data from multiple sources and empowering first responders.

Other potential applications include the Genesis Mission , energy and critical infrastructure protection, and advanced manufacturing and supply chain optimization across the Federal government.

Available Today

By providing a single, integrated ecosystem, the Astris AI for Government solutions offer the fastest and most affordable path to:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's (OCI) secure U.S. network for unclassified and classified regions, delivering sovereign cloud solutions that advance national security interests

Lockheed Martin's engineering and domain expertise

Open source AI models from Meta

Government-ready NVIDIA AI Enterprise software via Astris AI for Government

software via Astris AI for Government Astris AI's AI Factory MLOps and Generative AI platform capabilities

Astris AI for Government solutions are available now through Astris AI , Oracle Marketplace and commercial federal procurement vehicles. Initial offerings include the Astris AI Government platform available on OCI, integrating Generative AI (GenAI) and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) bundles accelerated by NVIDIA AI Enterprise including NVIDIA NIM microservices .

What's Next?

The Astris AI for Government initiative continues to broaden its partner ecosystem. Joint teams are already mapping the next development phase: a large-scale AI and simulation environment, PEARL™ (Persistent Environment for AI, Readiness, and Learning). Powered by collective advanced computing, secure infrastructure, simulation and visualization software, and GPU-accelerated computing, the PEARL environment will give agencies access to unprecedented scale, driving advances in operations analysis, domain-specific models, AI test and evaluation, and simulation-to-real integration.

For additional information, visit our website: www.astrisai.com

About Astris AI

Astris AI, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, is committed to enabling the adoption of AI solutions across the U.S. defense industrial base and other industries seeking high assurance solutions. Astris AI provides customers access to foundational AI tools, processes and talent to enable the deployment of secure AI solutions at scale, ensuring they stay ahead of rapid technological advancements. Astris AI is the latest addition to the Lockheed Martin Evolve portfolio, an organization that creates and scales new commercial and non-traditional businesses to bolster the defense industrial base. Visit AstrisAI.com to learn more.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at www.lockheedmartin.com .

