Astrix Launches Dedicated Quality Services Practice

RED BANK, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix, the laboratory digital transformation experts, announced today the launch of a dedicated Digital Quality & Compliance practice at the company. This targeted services practice delivers the expertise & guidance to help organizations supercharge their digital quality & compliance strategy and operations. Efficient Quality programs enable organizations to reduce operational & compliance risk and increase efficiencies across the enterprise.

Organizations are faced with many challenges in maintaining both internal and regulatory compliance within their quality management systems (QMS). Astrix is now providing dedicated services across the Quality spectrum to help clients drive efficiencies and gain insights into their overall Quality programs. This includes strategic advisory services, Quality transformation and enablement, technology quality audits & assurance as well as a full range of managed services and outsourcing capabilities.

"With the advances of platforms and technologies being implemented across the supply chain, it is critical for organizations to focus on optimizing and driving operational effectiveness," said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. "Our dedicated Quality practice is designed to complement our digital transformation expertise in the lab with a focus on making organizations more efficient while ensuring compliance."

To lead this exciting new dedicated Quality initiative, Astrix chose Srikanth Narayana, top strategist and industry expert with more than 20 years of life science experience in the Quality space. Most recently, he was Managing Director & Life Sciences IT Quality Leader at Deloitte. Narayana reports to Astrix CEO, Dale Curtis.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Astrix and build out this new dedicated team to serve the Quality needs of clients," said Narayana. "With Digital Transformation becoming an imperative, Quality as an organization or as a practice is either overlooked or an afterthought. My goal is to help each and every client understand the role of quality in their transformational efforts and enable quality to drive highest level of efficiency while keeping both internal and regulatory compliance in check."

About Astrix

At Astrix, our vision is to provide our clients the necessary scientific domain, application expertise and talent required to achieve true Digital Transformation. Through the provision of our Digital Quality & Compliance Services & Digital Laboratory Informatics services we offer deep domain knowledge across the biopharmaceutical, chemical, consumer products and energy markets. This coupled with our vast experience across hundreds of industry leading, cloud-based solutions are able to offer our client base true Digital Transformation solutions resulting in predictive insights, accelerated product development and superior quality to their patients and customers around the world. For more information on Astrix, please visit www.astrixinc.com

