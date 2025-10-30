Astrix Security Recognized on Fortune Cyber 60 List for Breakthrough Innovation in AI Agent Security

Fortune honors Astrix among the fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies redefining identity security

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security , the leader in AI agent security, today announced it has been named to the Fortune 2026 Cyber 60 list, presented by Lightspeed Venture Partners and AWS. This third annual list recognizes the most important venture-backed cybersecurity startups shaping the future of digital defense. Astrix was included in the early-growth stagecompanies category for its groundbreaking innovation in protecting the expanding ecosystem of AI agents, machine-to-machine connections, and service accounts driving today's business applications.

"Our inclusion on the Fortune Cyber 60 is icing on the cake as agentic AI continues to revolutionize how businesses think, build, and operate," said Alon Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Astrix Security. "The rise of AI agents and the non-human identities that power them brings incredible potential, but also unprecedented risk. Astrix is proud to be at the forefront, ensuring innovation and security move forward in parallel together."

Astrix earned its spot on the Fortune Cyber 60 through strong market momentum and industry-first innovation. Over the past year, the company has:

Secured a total of $85M in funding with its latest in a Series B round led by Menlo Ventures through their Anthology Fund, a strategic partnership with Anthropic.

led by Menlo Ventures through their Anthology Fund, a strategic partnership with Anthropic. Unveiled groundbreaking State of MCP Server Security 2025 research with an open-source tool , MCP Secret Wrapper , to help organizations eliminate stored credentials and secure MCP environments at scale.

with an , , to help organizations eliminate stored credentials and secure MCP environments at scale. Upgraded its platform, introducing Astrix's AI Agent Control Plane (ACP) , the industry's first solution designed to deploy secure-by-design AI agents across the enterprise.

Astrix Security takes a unique, unified approach to protecting AI agents through its Discover–Secure–Deploy framework, helping organizations gain visibility, establish access guardrails, and confidently scale secure agent deployments. Rather than relying on multiple tools, Astrix closes critical identity security gaps for both non-human identities (NHIs) and AI agents within a single platform. Grounded in the principle that securing AI agents begins with securing their identities, Astrix addresses risks at the IAM layer, where access and permissions are defined. Since 2021, Astrix has led the way in NHI security, equipping Fortune 1000 enterprises to extend traditional IAM practices to next-gen identities. With proven expertise, research-driven innovation, and mature technology, Astrix is uniquely positioned to secure the future of agentic AI.

The 2026 Fortune Cyber 60 list was compiled by Fortune and Lightspeed Venture Partners based on an analysis of more than 500 venture-backed cybersecurity companies, assessing innovation, growth, and market impact. The full list is available here: https://fortune.com/ranking/cyber/ .

About Astrix Security

Astrix secures the full lifecycle of AI agents and the Non-Human Identities (NHIs) that power them, extending traditional IAM to govern the modern AI attack surface. While agents and other NHIs outnumber humans 100:1, they remain under the radar, creating the biggest blindspot in our identity perimeter. Astrix provides a unified solution for the continuous discovery of all AI agents and NHIs, secure and remediate excessive privileges, real-time threats, and adoption of new agents responsibly with 'secure by design' guardrails like Agentic just-in-time access. Enabling our customers to responsibly adopt and accelerate productivity. Trusted by leading enterprises including Workday, NetApp, Priceline, Figma, Hubspot, Workato and many more.

