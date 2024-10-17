Astrix Taps Pharma & Consulting Veteran David Dorsett to Spearhead Expanded Digital Transformation Offerings

Dorsett brings decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and technology industry, further strengthening the Astrix Leadership Team.

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix , the leader in delivering innovative strategies and solutions to the life science community through its market-leading strategic consulting and technology services, is excited to announce David Dorsett as the company's new Chief Digital Officer. In this new role, Dorsett will oversee and drive the organization's digital modernization and innovation offerings, aimed at driving efficiency and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

A well-respected industry veteran, Dorsett brings years of experience in Research and Development (R&D) across the pharmaceutical, chemical, and consumer goods industries. He has created and implemented both commercial and in-house solutions for global R&D teams, supporting projects from initial research to late-stage development and manufacturing for early-stage biotechs to top 20 multinational pharmaceutical companies. For the past seven years, Dorsett has worked as a consultant using his experience and knowledge of a broad range of technologies along with an ability to bring together IT and business strategy to design and deliver innovative solutions for global scientific data management.

Prior to that, he spent nearly ten years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he initially led teams focused on pre-clinical development and veterinary sciences, then moved to global corporate IT to oversee application design and support. Before joining Bristol-Myers Squibb, he worked at Symyx Technologies for nearly 10 years, first as CIO and then as the founder of Symyx Software. There, he led the development of software for lab automation and data analysis used in materials research and helped create one of the main commercial Electronic Lab Notebook systems used in research and development. Prior to Symyx, Dorsett spent over ten years at Molecular Design Limited (MDL), where he designed software for research in chemistry and biology.

"We're really excited to officially welcome Dave as our Chief Digital Officer. Having worked closely with him over the years in a consulting capacity, we are confident in his expertise and capabilities and look forward to the innovative contributions he will bring to Astrix in this new role," said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. "We know that, in Dave, we have someone ready to lead the team to even greater heights as we continue to grow and evolve as a company."

"When given the opportunity to join a company you already believe in, it's an easy decision. Astrix's impact on the industry and potential for growth is undeniable, and I'm excited to be part of a team driving that kind of innovation for its customers," added Dorsett.

About Astrix

Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating & delivering innovative strategies and solutions to the life science community. Through world-class people, process, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business & scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic, technical, and staffing services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.

