ASTRO 2020 to Feature Latest MRIdian Clinical Experience Highlighting Outcomes in Tough to Treat Cancer

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company's MRIdian® Linac MRI-guided radiation therapy system will be featured at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), being held virtually October 24 to 28, 2020. The meeting will feature presentations that showcase the MRIdian system, including how clinicians use this cutting-edge Stereotactic MRI-Guided Adaptive Radiation Therapy (SMART) technology to tackle both tough-to-treat and ubiquitous cancer, expand clinical experience with the device, and impact patient outcomes.

At this year's virtual ASTRO meeting, nearly 40 scientific session presentations/posters will highlight the important role of MRIdian in cancer care, including data bolstering its clinical value in the treatment of pancreas, prostate and tough-to-treat tumors such as oligometastases and renal cancer. With the clarity provided by MRIdian's real-time imaging and automatic beam gating, physicians are equipped to account for anatomical changes and motion caused by respiration or other bodily processes to personalize treatment to the patient's unique needs.

Acibadem Maslak Hospital will present its data on MRIdian treatment for low- to intermedia-risk prostate cancer patients. This study complements the Amsterdam University Medical Centers studies on patients with intermediate- to high-risk prostate cancer, where no fiducials were required and which resulted in fewer grade 2 toxicities than published data*.

Wednesday October 28 , 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET

PV 07 - Poster Q&A - Session 7 4130

Weill Cornell/NewYork-Presbyterian, the Miami Cancer Institute (MCI), and the Moffitt Cancer Institute are among the institutions presenting on their experiences using SMART for pancreas cancer. Findings are expected to strengthen the current body of literature, with SMART helping clinicians drive positive patient outcomes and new insights on volumes and survivability.

Monday, October 26, 11:45 AM – 11:50 AM ET

QP 12 - GI 02 - Hypofractionation in GI Cancers

Monday, October 26 , 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET

PV 04 - Poster Q&A - Session 4 3426, 3363, & 3325

Amsterdam University Medical Centers and MCI will share data on utilization of SMART for tough-to-treat tumors, including renal cancer and abdominal oligomets, treated with radiation therapy and immunotherapy.

Monday, October 26 , 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET

PV 04 - Poster Q&A - Session 4 4407, 2405

As part of ASTRO's Innovation Hub, a dedicated space within the virtual platform to highlight new technologies and innovations, ViewRay will host two brief Innovation Hub presentations on MRIdian's capabilities and a presentation on workflow and efficiency by Justin Rineer, M.D., Radiation Oncologist at Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center. The company will also host an Industry Expert Theater presentation featuring experts from the Dana -Farber/Brigham Women's Cancer Center discussing their MRIdian clinical experience:

To visit ViewRay's virtual booth and for a full schedule of the MRIdian-focused presentations at ASTRO 2020 please visit https://viewray.com/events-webinars. ViewRay's booth will feature information including:

Experience MRIdian : Treat and Prove what Others Can't (Demo and more)

: Treat and Prove what Others Can't (Demo and more) The Patient Experience : Latest Videos

: Latest Videos Innovation Value : See What's New with Technology and Treatment

: See What's New with Technology and Treatment Clinical Value : See the Results

: See the Results MRIdian in Action : Learn More About our Customer Experience

: Learn More About our Customer Experience The Economic Value of MRIdian: The Financial Benefits of Introducing a New Service Line

Additionally, ViewRay will host a physician-led webinar for investors and analysts on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am ET. Registration is required to attend and will close an hour prior to the start. Please register at https://www.bigmarker.com/viewray/Physician-led-Webinar-for-Investors-and-Analysts-at-2020-ASTRO-Annual-Meeting?utm_bmcr_source=Press.

Currently 40 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 10,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

* Dearnaley D, Syndikus I, Mossop H, et al. Conventional versus hypofractionated high-dose intensity modulated radiotherapy for prostate cancer: 5-year outcomes of the randomised, non-inferiority, phase 3 CHHiP trial. Lancet Oncol. 2016 Aug;17(8):1047-10.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades, and installations, ViewRay's anticipated future operating and financial performance, and ViewRay's conference calls to discuss its quarterly results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

