Astro Babies Reimagining the NFT World by Landing on Planet Solana

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astro Babies are a deflationary NFT collection and the first of its kind which will be allocated to early active community members on October 4, 2021. Astro Baby Apes and Astro Baby Pups will officially land alongside the OG Astro Babies to reinforce them in the fight against the Evil Front Running Crypto-Whales.

Astro Club: Reimagining the NFT Marketplace

The Astro Club Metaverse is being created on Planet Solana. These Degen NFT's will provide access to the Astro Club as 3D rendered characters which can be played as interactive members. Since these NFT's are deflationary, there will only ever be a fixed amount in circulation.

The Astro Club Metaverse is a revolutionary platform for Solana as it truly moves innovation forward in a creative fashion for the ecosystem. The Astro Club will consist of 2 aspects being the Astro Gallery and the Astro Casino. The Astro Gallery will double as an NFT marketplace where Solana NFT collections can be bought, sold and auctioned while providing an interactive experience as 3D rendered Astro Babies. Users can actively view listed NFT collections while taking part in weekly events on the platform.

The Astro Casino will finally bring Degen Crypto gambling to Solana as collectors can take part in traditional casino games as their favorite 3D rendered Astro Babies character. Weekly poker tournaments will highlight this platform as well as other ongoing games to win exclusive prizes.

Astro Babies will host the whitelisting and public sales of each NFT series on their official website beginning the first week of October, 2021.

Astro Babies' Journey

OG Astro Babies, Astro Baby Apes and Astro Baby Pups are the 3-character series set to wrap up allocation by the end of October, 2021. For those who purchase each Astro Babies NFT collection, an airdrop allocation will occur. Further benefits to those who purchase and hold all 3 will include an exclusive Tesla Giveaway set to be raffled off on a live discord stream with the community.

The Astro Club Metaverse is a limitless concept with the purpose of introducing true utility to Solana. Astro Babies NFT's transcend the average profile picture projects as these NFT's are the keys to the Astro Club world. 3D rendered characters with in game purpose truly encompass the potential NFT's offer.

The ability to buy, sell and auction is being re-imagined interactively with the purpose of filling a void for a revolutionary marketplace which Solana currently lacks. A crypto casino successfully implemented on Solana just might be the one thing to make the blockchain stand out amongst the competition.

The fight to end high gas fees is on and Astro babies intend on leading the fight to establish Planet Solana as a top tier blockchain in the crypto universe.

For more information please visit: https://astrobabies.io/

