Astro Pak appoints Paul Kromwyk as Chief Financial Officer

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astro Pak, a leader in high purity chemical cleaning and passivation services for critical industries, announced the appointment of Paul Kromwyk as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kromwyk's extensive background and expertise in investment banking, private equity, and mergers & acquisitions will play a pivotal role in advancing Astro Pak's growth objectives.

Kromwyk's leadership experience includes serving as CFO at Patriot Environmental Services starting in 2014. Patriot, like Astro Pak, is a private equity-backed industrial services company focused on delivering specialized solutions. His role there involved driving financial performance and growth initiatives under private equity ownership, a mandate closely aligned with Astro Pak's objectives. Following this, Kromwyk led finance and strategy at Grade Water and Power, overseeing a portfolio of nearly $500 million in energy assets. His international career spans Australia, the United States, and key financial centers worldwide.

Kromwyk said, "Joining Astro Pak as CFO is an exciting opportunity. While my world revolves primarily around corporate financial performance, I am highly attuned to the importance of corporate culture. I believe Astro Pak's culture to be exceptionally strong, and it was one of the primary reasons I chose to come on board. Successful organizations do not just focus on the bottom line—employees must be unified by a common deep purpose, which brings value to all stakeholders. I look forward to supporting Astro Pak's mission to ensure the highest product quality and precision for industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace."

Before transitioning to CFO roles, Kromwyk built his foundation in investment banking with Credit Suisse on Wall Street and further honed his expertise through positions across Sydney, London, Zurich, and Milan. His unique blend of investment banking and private equity experience equips him to help Astro Pak navigate its growth trajectory and effectively pursue mergers and acquisitions.

Astro Pak President, Ken Carroll adds, "We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our leadership team. His financial acumen, strategic insight, and appreciation for our company culture make him uniquely suited to support our goals as we scale operations and deepen our industry impact."

Astro Pak is a recognized industry leader specializing in high purity chemical cleaning, passivation, and surface finish services. Committed to quality and customer satisfaction, the company serves critical sectors demanding stringent cleanliness standards, such as biopharma, food & beverage, semiconductor and aerospace.

