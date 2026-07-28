Astro Pak Metallurgist Bradley Hostetler Named Chair of ASME BPE Metallic Materials Subcommittee

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astro Pak LLC ("Astro Pak"), a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC ("Stephens Group"), is pleased to announce that Bradley Hostetler has been appointed Chair of the Metallic Materials Subcommittee for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Bioprocessing Equipment (BPE) Standard.

Bradley Hostetler, Senior Metallurgist at Astro Pak and Chair of the ASME BPE Metallic Materials Subcommittee.

Bradley Hostetler's appointment reflects Astro Pak's longstanding commitment to advancing technical excellence and helping shape the standards that support the global biopharmaceutical industry. As Chair, Bradley Hostetler will lead the Metallic Materials Subcommittee in evaluating and maintaining requirements for metallic materials used in bioprocessing equipment, while also serving on the ASME BPE Standards Committee, where he will participate in the review and approval of records across all BPE subcommittees.

Bradley Hostetler joins a distinguished legacy of Astro Pak professionals who have contributed to ASME BPE leadership, reinforcing the company's reputation as a trusted technical resource within the industry.

"Bradley's appointment is a testament to both his technical expertise and the respect he has earned among his peers," said Mike Johnson, Vice President of Technical Services Group of Astro Pak. "His leadership within ASME BPE strengthens Astro Pak's long-standing commitment to supporting the development of industry standards that promote safety, quality, and innovation across the bioprocessing community."

The Metallic Materials Subcommittee plays an important role in evaluating materials, manufacturing practices, and technical data that support the continued evolution of high purity manufacturing. Its work helps ensure consistency, quality, and reliability for materials used in critical bioprocessing applications worldwide.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to serve as Chair," said Bradley. "The ASME BPE standard continues to expand its global impact, and I'm excited to work alongside experts from across the industry to help advance technically sound, consensus-driven standards that support innovation while maintaining the purity our industry depends on."

Bradley Hostetler also hopes to encourage broader participation from the next generation of engineers and metallurgical professionals, helping ensure the committee continues to benefit from diverse technical expertise as the industry evolves.

ABOUT ASTRO PAK LLC

Astro Pak LLC is a leading provider of high purity and precision cleaning services, serving critical industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food & beverage, datacenters, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and more. Founded in 1959, Astro Pak is committed to ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness, compliance, and operational excellence for its customers. Learn more about Astro Pak at https://astropak.com/.

SOURCE Astro Pak