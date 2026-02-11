Astro Pak Appoints Patrick McKeown as Chief People Officer

Astro Pak announced the appointment of Patrick McKeown as Chief People Officer. With more than 15 years of experience leading people strategy across high-growth, multi-site service organizations, McKeown will advance Astro Pak's People & Culture function supporting organizational growth and performance while keeping its people, values, and culture at the center.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astro Pak, a leading provider of high purity chemical cleaning services, announced the appointment of Patrick McKeown as Chief People Officer (CPO). McKeown brings more than 15 years of experience leading people strategy and supporting organizational scale and effectiveness across high-growth, multi-site service organizations, including Aramark, Rentokil Initial, and Horizon Group Holdings, where he most recently served as Chief People Officer.

CPO Patrick Mckeown

Throughout his career, McKeown has focused on building and scaling talent acquisition, HR operations, leadership development, and retention strategies that strengthen frontline execution and accelerate performance. He is known for partnering closely with executive teams to align people, culture, and operating rhythm with business strategy, and for designing practical, field-enabled people systems that balance employee experience with operational discipline.

"Patrick brings the right combination of strategic rigor and human-centered leadership," said Ken Carroll, President of Astro Pak. "His experience working with private equity aligns well with Astro Pak's strategic direction, including both strong organic expansion and growth through strategic acquisitions. His approach supports our ability to scale while staying grounded in the values and culture that define Astro Pak."

In his role, McKeown will advance Astro Pak's People & Culture strategy, strengthening leadership capability, scaling talent practices, and helping ensure the organization is positioned to grow while its culture and workforce capabilities keep pace. Put simply, he will help Astro Pak grow the business and grow its people together.

"I joined Astro Pak first and foremost because of the company's clear emphasis on people and culture," said McKeown. "My philosophy is simple: when we build an environment where our people win, we create the conditions for our customers to win, too—and that's how we build something sustainable and special."

SOURCE Astro Pak