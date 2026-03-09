Astro Pak Appoints Kyle Campbell as Senior Vice President of Field Services

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astro Pak LLC ("Astro Pak"), a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC ("Stephens Group"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Campbell as Senior Vice President of Field Services.

In this role, Campbell will lead Astro Pak's Field Services organization nationwide, with responsibility for operational performance, technical execution, safety, customer delivery, and scalable team development across the company's core markets.

Campbell brings nearly 25 years of experience leading industrial and critical-environment field service organizations supporting highly regulated and technically complex sectors. He joins Astro Pak from Amentum, where he served as Senior Vice President within the company's technical services portfolio. Throughout his career, which includes leadership roles at URS, AECOM, and Amentum, Campbell has led multi-disciplinary teams delivering infrastructure services, production maintenance, and engineering support to customers in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical and life sciences, data center, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing industries.

His background includes directing large-scale technical field teams operating in mission-critical environments, with an emphasis on safety, operational rigor, and long-term customer partnership.

"Kyle's experience leading complex field service organizations in critical environments aligns directly with Astro Pak's operational model and growth strategy," said Todd Dean, Chief Operating Officer of Astro Pak. "He understands how to scale technical service delivery while maintaining strong culture, safety standards, and customer focus. As we continue to expand our capabilities and geographic reach, Kyle's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our field operations."

Campbell said Astro Pak's specialized technical model and disciplined growth approach were key factors in his decision to join the company.

"Astro Pak supports many of the same technically demanding industries I've worked with throughout my career," Campbell said. "The company's depth of specialization, commitment to operational excellence, and focus on people make it a strong platform for continued growth. I look forward to partnering with our field teams to support customers in their most critical environments."

Astro Pak LLC is a leading provider of high purity and precision cleaning services, serving critical industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food & beverage, datacenters, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and more. Founded in 1959, Astro Pak is committed to ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness, compliance, and operational excellence for its customers. Learn more about Astro Pak at https://astropak.com/.

