Astro Space completes the initial closing of its pre-seed round at $25M valuation to create the first Farm-to-Steal PvP mobile game on Solana.

This pre-seed raise will be used to enhance Astro Space's play-and-earn gaming structure and produce advanced in-game content such as guild warfare. A closed beta is set to launch in October 2022.

The team at Astro Space consists of veterans of the mobile gaming giant NEXON who have collectively shipped titles like Dungeon Fighter, Kart Rider, and MapleStory. Astro Space will be available on iOS and Android. Centered around the interplanetary system called the Dream Universe, players will build bases, form alliances, breed in-game NFTs, engage in several quest modes, and battle other players in an attempt to loot their tokens.

In early April, Astro Space began the initial sale of Astrobot NFTs, which are in-game assets that provide utility to those who complete quests in the mobile game. In October 2022, along with the launch of the closed beta, the Astro Space team will open an in-app decentralized exchange and marketplace where players will be able to purchase, trade, and sell Astrobot NFTs and other in-game items.

Website: https://astro-space.xyz

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AstroSpace_HQ

Discord: https://discord.gg/zSpmXJwH5g

SOURCE Astro Space