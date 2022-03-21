Astro Z. and the Cosmic Stars Release Once Upon A Dream

Astro Z. and the Cosmic Stars are proud to announce the next step on their voyage through the sonic universe with their album, Once Upon a Dream.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on his dream of producing intelligent music for the mind as well as the soul, Astro Z. and his group of mesmerizing collaborators have produced a collection of songs that are infused with synth pop and rock, and which will trigger memories of when musicians were unafraid to cross boundaries.

From the badlands of the High Desert in California, where the night sky is radiant with the brilliance of a billion stars, Astro has long looked into the arid world around him and crafted his future with all the mastery of a genius immersed in his surroundings. Creating a collection of 13 tracks that proves that all dreams are attainable, Astro has delivered an eclectic array of songs that drip with the creativity of a man not bound by others' expectations. From the astounding opening of Gotta Believe to the short but brilliant conclusion of Jeanne d'Arc, the album is a testament to the dream that Astro and his team are determined to showcase to the world.

The rich tapestry of Astro's work is hardly surprising when you consider that he has been making music since the age of 5. During his senior year in high school, he attended three concerts that changed his life forever: Jethro Tull, Fleetwood Mac, and Pink Floyd. From that moment on he has dedicated his life to composing his own songs as he found his way in this life. Attending college and serving in the Navy, he learned to play the guitar, bass, keyboards, drum machines, and harmonicas, always eliciting the pure emotion from his soul that his music demands.

That path to musical fulfillment led to the formation of The Cosmic Stars; a transitory collective that Astro brings in to work with him that ebbs and wanes like the dunes of the high desert themselves. A member that is featured on the album Once Upon a Dream is the sensational voice of Erisse Music, who wove a complex narrative of harmonies throughout the album.

Get your copy of Once Upon a Dream, and traverse the world of Astro Z. in all its glory. There is so much to discover as he rides the mystic solar winds of the cosmos.

Already available on BAND CAMP 17 FEB... and will be released on TUNECORE, 22 MAR 2022.

TRACK LISTING

Gotta Believe! 04:32 Magic Girl 03:42 Once Upon A Dream 06:38 The Endless Dream 05:23 Let The Music Move You 03:27 Love Is The Force 04:32 Rock The World 03:24 A Better Life 03:40 Giver Of Hope 04:48 Love The World 04:15 Glory Bound 04:00 From Your Heart 03:56 Jeanne d'Arc 02:14

