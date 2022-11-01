ASTROGLIDE Introduces Two New Male Sexual Wellness Products

Lubricant Maker Enters the Supplements and Intimate Toy Categories

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofilm Inc., the makers of ASTROGLIDE, today announced its entrance into two new categories with the launch of new products that were created with the male consumer in mind. New ASTROGLIDE Rocket Fuel™ Male Sexual Health Supplement supports a healthy sex drive in men, while ASTROGLIDE Toy 'n Joy FINISHER™, a male massager and stroker, enhances sexual pleasure whether solo or with a partner.

ASTROGLIDE Rocket Fuel™ and Toy ‘n Joy FINISHER™

ASTROGLIDE recently conducted a sexual health survey that found that 65% of male respondents "sometimes or often" struggle with low libido, and 79% said they would consider taking a vitamin or sexual health supplement to enhance their libido. The research also indicates that significantly more men than women consider themselves to be sex-positive and they indulge in self-pleasure more frequently than women.

"The research clearly shows an opportunity to help men with their sexual health, and with 67% of ASTROGLIDE's consumers being male, it was a natural fit to expand into the sexual health supplement and toy markets to help our male consumers support their sexual wellness needs," said Lisa O'Carroll, BioFilm CEO.

The two new products that help men address their intimate wellness needs include:

ASTROGLIDE Rocket Fuel™ : Rocket Fuel Male Sexual Health Supplement features a thoughtful blend of ingredients that support a healthy sex drive in men. This formula is specifically designed to promote stamina, sex drive, and performance while stimulating testosterone and libido. This sexual health supplement formula includes Ashwagandha, known to promote stamina and sexual performance while stimulating testosterone, and Tongkat Ali, which supports testosterone, libido, and a healthy sex drive.*

: Rocket Fuel Male Sexual Health Supplement features a thoughtful blend of ingredients that support a healthy sex drive in men. This formula is specifically designed to promote stamina, sex drive, and performance while stimulating testosterone and libido. This sexual health supplement formula includes Ashwagandha, known to promote stamina and sexual performance while stimulating testosterone, and Tongkat Ali, which supports testosterone, libido, and a healthy sex drive.* ASTROGLIDE Toy 'n Joy FINISHER™: Finisher is a male massager and stroker designed to intensify pleasure. It features a ribbed interior and pressure-enhancing center ring creating just the right amount of friction and grip for sexual satisfaction. This sex toy features different-sized chambers on each end, allowing you to choose just the right fit. The smooth, soft, and stretchy rubber exterior has a textured contour that creates a steady handhold. The Finisher has been tested and is safe to use with water-based lubricants.

"ASTROGLIDE is a brand that has long been associated with lubricants. With the release of Rocket Fuel and Finisher, they are further establishing themselves as leaders in the sexual wellness space," said Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, board-certified urologist & ASTROGLIDE's Resident Sexual Health Ambassador. "Men can feel comfortable and confident in the bedroom with the help of these products, especially coming from a brand they already know and trust."

For more information about ASTROGLIDE Rocket Fuel or Finisher, visit ASTROGLIDE.com.These products are available for purchase now on Amazon.com.

* Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

About ASTROGLIDE

ASTROGLIDE is the flagship product of BioFilm Inc., a privately held company that manufactures and distributes exceptional personal care products. From top-selling water-based lube to waterproof silicone, or even O Oil & Massage Lotion, ASTROGLIDE has a lube for everybody. No matter the need, ASTROGLIDE personal lubricants are formulated to help take people's sex lives to the next level. To learn more about ASTROGLIDE, visit www.astroglide.com

SOURCE BioFilm Inc.