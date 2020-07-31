ASTROGLIDE Takes Pleasure To The Next Level With TOY 'N JOY™ Personal Lubricant

Not only is ASTROGLIDE's TOY 'N JOY personal lubricant gentle on intimate areas, but it's also condom compatible, hypoallergenic and both glycerin and paraben free. Its versatile formula offers an ideal combination of smooth and slippery, making it perfect for all types of play including toy, solo, partner, anal, penile, vaginal and beyond.

"We like to keep a pulse on what's happening in the sexual health and wellness industry, so when we saw the demand for sex toys increasing due to COVID-19 quarantines, we knew this lube would be the perfect way to enhance our consumer's intimacy sessions," said Lisa O'Carroll, BioFilm CEO. "We conducted rigorous testing with sex toys of all materials to ensure that ASTROGLIDE TOY 'N JOY would provide the most safe, smooth and comfortable experience possible for our customers."

Whether you're a seasoned pro at using sex toys in the bedroom or are just starting to dabble in all they have to offer, ASTROGLIDE's resident sexologist, Dr. Jess O'Reilly has four tips to keep in mind:

Make sure the lube you're using is compatible with your toy's material Apply lube directly to the toy, your body or both and feel free to get creative with the application — it can be half the fun! Use a little or a lot depending on whether your toy vibes externally (perhaps use a little less lube) or internally (add a little more) When finished, clean your toy with soap and water

ASTROGLIDE's TOY 'N JOY personal lubricant is available in 5-oz. bottles, retailing for $12.99, and can be purchased exclusively online at Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.astroglide.com/products/astroglide-toynjoy. Connect with ASTROGLIDE on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for lube giveaways, sex tips and the latest on all things sexual health.

ASTROGLIDE is the flagship product of BioFilm Inc., a privately held company that manufactures and distributes exceptional personal care products. From top-selling water-based lube to waterproof silicone, or even O lubricant and massage oil, ASTROGLIDE has the type of lube to open consumers to a new world of pleasure. No matter the need, ASTROGLIDE personal lubricants are formulated to help take people's sex lives to the next level. To learn more about ASTROGLIDE, visit www.astroglide.com .

