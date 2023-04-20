Astrology Hub Launches the World’s First and Only Online Platform Making the Industry’s Top 1% of Professional Astrologers Accessible to All for Quality On-Demand Readings

By hosting the world's most trusted astrologers on a single platform, Astrologer Connect allows users to custom select and book on-demand sessions across 9 specialties ranging from relationships, health, career, finances, and beyond.

MAUI, Hawaii, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrology Hub , the leading destination for Astrology resources and education (with over 5 million podcast downloads), announced today that it has launched Astrologer Connect , the world's first and only online platform connecting the industry's most sought-after experts for real-time readings on a single platform. By curating the most trusted Astrologers with a combined experience of 20,000 readings (or 50,000 hours of readings) on an easy-to-use platform with booking, video hosting, and custom filtering capabilities, anyone around the world can get guidance on their most pressing questions from a professional across 9 areas of specialization (health, career, relationships, finance, and more).

This comes at a time when the 12.8 billion-dollar Astrology industry has become more than mainstream, with online searches for "birth chart" and "astrology" reaching their 5-year peaks during the pandemic, according to Google Trends. Although there's no denying the popularity of Astrology for both personal and business use, the main challenge of legitimacy remains. From sites that combine Astrology with Psychics and Tarot Readers, to the lack of professional skills and backgrounds, what sets Astrologer Connect apart from other platforms is its rigorous vetting process of curating only the industry's top 1% of professionals with deep expertise in a specific field within Astrology (and only Astrology). By smart matching consumers with the most aligned and experienced astrologer based on language, personality, and other preferences, Astrologer Connect ensures that users have the highest chance of being connected with the best guide to answer their questions.

"With all of the recent global changes, economic uncertainty, and instability, people are searching for answers more than ever. Astrology has been around for thousands of years and can provide clarity, direction and insights, but until now, there wasn't one place to get access to the world's most trusted professional astrologers through an all-in-one platform. We built Astrologer Connect to make it easy for people to get the right answers from the right astrologer, at the right time," says founder Amanda 'Pua' Walsh, CEO of parent company Astrology Hub.

Unlike other Astrology websites that disguise automated reports as personal readings, or point consumers to third-party providers/experts without a strict verification process or full guarantee, every Astrologer on Astrologer Connect has to fulfill education, ethical, and experience requirements in addition to having a reputable business. In addition, it provides a 100% money-back guarantee and allows users the ability to transact seamlessly on one secure platform.

As the rapidly growing Astrology industry is expected to surpass 22.8 Billion USD by 2031 , Astrologer Connect is paving the way for the future of trusted, ethical, and professional readings. The platform currently hosts sessions in 3 languages (English, Spanish, French) starting at $2 per minute and is available worldwide on mobile and desktop.

Astrology Hub is the leading destination for Astrology resources and education with a community of hundreds of thousands of Astrology enthusiasts, Astrologers, and students. It is a multi-media company with a weekly podcast with over 5 million downloads, top-selling digital courses, an engaged membership community, and a platform for the world's top Astrologers to showcase their talent and connect with consumers via personalized real-time readings on Astrologer Connect which launched in 2023. Astrology Hub produces the industry's most attended live forecasting events several times per year.

