Astrology Market to Reach $22.8 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the internet and technology, the younger generation seeking external help, and rising consumer interest in astrology drive the growth of the global astrology market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2023 Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Astrology Market by Type (Love Astrology, Vedic Astrology, Natal Astrology, Medical Astrology, Horary Astrology, Electional Astrology, Uranian Astrology), by Mode (Online, Offline), by End User Generation (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global astrology industry was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The expansion of the internet and technology, the younger generation's desire for outside assistance, and rising consumer interest in astrology are driving the growth of the global astrology market. However, a lack of skilled personnel, poor service quality due to budgetary constraints, and increased fraud cases are limiting the market growth. Furthermore, the advancement of AI and machine learning presents new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32229

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global astrology market as consumers were scared about the conditions across the world.

The pandemic, coupled with consumer concerns regarding their health and well-being, led to seeking help from astrologers to get insights into their future, leading to profits for the market.

The love astrology segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

According to type, love astrology had the highest market share in 2021, accounting for roughly half of the global astrology market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, with natal astrology expected to have the highest growth. One of the most significant factors driving users to consult their love astrology and determine whether or not they will be able to stay together is the rising divorce rate. Instead of considering communication, couples are more interested in their love astrology. This is because millennials and Gen Z are becoming more interested in astrology, which is fueling the market for astrology for love and relationships.

The online distribution channel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By mode, the online segment dominated the astrology market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. While some applications connect users to experts for readings and insights into their charts, others are data-driven and provide an in-depth look at the positioning of the planets. There are apps for everything, including daily horoscopes, tools for tracking every planet's retrograde, mindfulness tools that work with the moon, and astrology dating services. The App Store has given each of the 22 apps on the list at least four stars, most of which are free to download. There is an app on this list for everyone, regardless of the client's level of astrology expertise. Therefore, the growing popularity and availability of such apps for every user are fostering the market growth of astrology apps.

The millennials segment will maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

According to the end-user generation, the millennials segment dominated the global market with nearly 36% market share. In contrast, the Gen X generation is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Millennials are "caught up" on social media trends and are just as likely as Generation Z to share zodiac-themed memes. Toxic Scorpio men, indecisive Libras agonizing over their Starbucks order, and sentimental Pisces yearning for their childhood are all examples of these memes. A deep belief in the occult, including at least a partial acceptance of what their horoscope predicts, coexists with millennials' technological advantage over previous generations, allowing them to look up information and post on social media.

By 2031, the Asia-Pacific region will maintain its dominance.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021, accounting for nearly 50% of the total, and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is due to the region's strong belief in astrology and the use of all three types of astrology: western, Vedic, and Chinese. The region has a very high superstition ratio. In China, for example, zodiac signs are highly valued when hiring employees. According to the China Youth Daily, over three-quarters of newly hired graduates were mistreated or denied jobs based on their zodiac sign and blood type rather than their experience or performance. As a result, the high market share is due to an increased belief in astrology.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32229

Leading Market Players: -

AstroGraph Software, Inc

CodeYeti Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Liquid Software Mobile, Inc

Appsella LTD

Jessica Adams Proprietary Limited

Ojas Softech Pvt. Ltd

Susan Miller Omni Media Inc

Horoscope.com, Inc

My Path Astrology LLC

CoStar Astrology Society

Seattle Astrology

Adviqo Technology Corp

Barges Technologies, Inc

Truthstar Future Vision Pvt Ltd

Sanctuary Ventures Inc

Indianet Consultants LLP

AstroswamiG Solutions

The Mountain Astrologer

Astro-Vision Futuretech Pvt. Ltd

Astroyogi

Trending Reports in Consumer Goods Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

• Lottery Market is projected to reach $430.4 billion by 2031

• Online Entertainment Market is estimated to reach $652.5 billion by 2027

• Online Education Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

• Online Gambling and Betting Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

• Higher Education Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research