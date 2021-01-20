LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo XI Lunar Module Pilot, USAF Colonel and Moonwalker, Dr. Buzz Aldrin received a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

"As we move forward into 2021, I want to send a message of hope and inspiration to the American people and to all the world – help is here. I am proud to step forward to take this safe coronavirus vaccine that is provided – in record time – for all the world; this effort truly is a miracle," Buzz Aldrin remarked.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Receives the COVID-19 Vaccine and Urges Americans to Continue Taking Precautions

Describing his experience: "Getting the COVID-19 vaccine was painless. I want to thank all the scientists, healthcare workers, and government officials who worked tirelessly to develop and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine quickly and safely. I urge everyone to sign up for a vaccination as soon as possible when they are eligible to do so that life can return to normal soon."

CONTACT:

Robert B. Charles

(202) 546-2262

[email protected]

Buzz Aldrin Ventures, Public Relations

SOURCE Buzz Aldrin Ventures