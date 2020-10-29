Astronaut Edgar Mitchell's Transformative Experience in His Own Words

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book released by Pen-L Publishing reveals the personal recounting by Apollo 14 astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell of his transforming experience during his spaceflight home from the moon.

Carol L. Mersch, Oklahoma author and long-time confidant of Mitchell's (www.carolmersch.com), combines his first-hand account with his astonishing summation of the successful return of the Apollo 13 spacecraft, which he attributed to "the prayers of thousands of praying minds."

Apollo 14 lunar module pilot Edgar Mitchell was the sixth man to walk on the moon. In 1972 he founded the Institute of Noetic Science (IONS), a group of 40,000 members worldwide devoted to the sustainability of our planet and conscious awareness. He was a scientist, philosopher, moonwalker, sought-after speaker, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, and 2005 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, which is why Mersch believes "His ideas deserve a long, thoughtful look." "We Are One" is look into the mind of Edgar Mitchell as during the space capsules slow drift on his return to Earth from the Moon, observing the sun, the moon, the earth and the stars in an ever repeating array of wonder of which he sees himself and all life in an inseparable confluence of oneness. His recounting of the miraculous recovery of the severely damaged Apollo 13 convinced him it was something other than engineering skill and ingenuity that pulled the spacecraft back to earth.

In his own words, We Are One: The Power of The Conscious Mind and Our Interconnection to All Things unfurls Mitchell's emotional experience from a perspective that extends far beyond the ordinary reaches of space and time into the interconnection of all things—from a mental molecule to infinity.

On January 31, 1971 Edgar Mitchell embarked on a journey into outer space that resulted in his becoming the sixth man to walk on the Moon.

As he hurtled earthward through the abyss between the two worlds, he became engulfed by a profound sensation—a sense of universal oneness. He intuitively sensed that his presence and that of the planet in the window were all part of a deliberate universal process.

"This is a sight that bores deep into the soul and shakes the foundation of your being," Mitchell said.

A brilliant astronaut with a PhD from MIT in Aeronautics and Astrophysics, over the years, Mitchell's scientific studies eventually blended with a broader understanding of the realities of unseen forces to convince him that science and spirituality were not separate principles. They were one and the same.

"He attracted people for his beliefs in the power of our conscious mind to impact the world around us as much for his astronautic adventures," said Mersch, a long-time friend. "I am a better person for having known him."

Mitchell died Feb. 4, 2016, on the eve of the 45th anniversary of his Apollo 14 moon mission in 1971.

Mersch is an award-winning non-fiction writer of ten books (https://www.amazon.com/-/e/B00HYQ76UA).

