Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas, Ph.D., P.E., & Family Are Honored to Announce The "Space for Everyone" Foundation Launch Event This Sunday in Los Angeles, CA, January 5th

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All are invited to join the Olivas family for a special launch event on January 5, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA, and encouraged to support Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Witness Fund with donations and by showing support on social media.

Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas, Ph.D., P.E., & Family Are Honored to Announce the Launch of The Space for Everyone Foundation 501(c)3 Mission to Support the Health & Well Being of ALL Children and Families, Regardless of Immigration Status. Olivas Family "Space For Everyone" Foundation Launch Event, in Partnership with South Bay Cares, Includes Screening of Documentary Witness at Tornillo, with Guests Joshua and Melissa Rubin, Panel with Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist & Author Sonia Nazario, Astronauts John "Danny" Olivas, John Herrington, Garrett Reisman and more Plus Awareness & Fundraising Campaign In Support of Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) & the Witness Fund

The Space for Everyone Foundation launch event will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Performing Arts Center at Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii St. El Segundo, CA. The general public event will begin at 6:00PM with a screening of the Award-Winning Witness at Tornillo, with featured witnesses Joshua and Melissa Rubin. Immediately following the screening, there will be a panel discussion about the plight of the current southern border immigrant crisis. The discussion will be moderated by Pulitzer Prize journalist, author and advocate Sonia Nazario and include a Q&A with Witness Josh Rubin, Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas, Astronaut John Herrington, Astronaut Garrett Reisman and more. The event will be in collaboration with South Bay Cares, and will benefit Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)and the Witness Fund. Full event details may be found below.

Space For Everyone Foundation Launch Event Details:

What:

The Olivas Family Space For Everyone Foundation launch event, in collaboration with South Bay Cares, in support of Doctors Without Borders and The Witness Fund. Includes screening of critically-acclaimed documentary, Witness at Tornillo, Panel Discussion and Q&A.

When:

Sunday, January 5, 2020

Who:

Astronaut John "Danny", Marie Olivas & Family, Astronaut John Herrington, Astronaut Garrett Reisman, Witnesses Joshua & Melissa Rubin, Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist & Author Sonia Nazario.

*Price:

Admission: Donation $20 (GA)

Students Free with Student ID, Seniors (65+) Free

*All proceeds from ticket sales to be donated to the Witness Fund





Time:

5:00 PM Opening Reception, Media & Guest Check In 5:15 PM Photocall & Media Interviews With Participants 6:00 PM Witness at Tornillo Documentary Screening Begins 7:10 PM Panel Discussion & Q&A 8:00 PM Reception & Book Signing with Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist & Author Sonia Nazario





Where: Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii St., El Segundo, CA 90245

Ticket Purchase Link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4460489

Ticket Questions: South Bay Cares | sbcarestreasurer@gmail.com

Press & Sponsorships: annie@uniphigood.com | (917) 674-1249



About The Olivas Family Space For Everyone Foundation:

The Olivas Family Space For Everyone Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 with a mission to support the health & well-being of ALL children and families, regardless of where they call home. The Space For Everyone Foundation is dedicated to supporting all families seeking safe and healthy refuge, and advocates for the reunification of families who have been separated. The Foundation provides grants to organizations who provide legal resources and opportunities, with an objective to support and carry on the finest of our collective American attributes – contribution, opportunity & inclusion.

Information and updates: The "Olivas Border Blog" on Facebook @fronteradelmarytierra

The Space For Everyone Foundation kick-off will also include a social media awareness and fundraising campaign in support of Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), to support their efforts and care for families, migrants, refugees, and vulnerable communities.

Donations and more information: https://events.doctorswithoutborders.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=5242

For more information about the overall campaign and partners please visit: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astronaut-john-danny-olivas-phd-pe--family-are-honored-to-announce-the-launch-of-the-space-for-everyone-foundation-300973462.html

Media contact:

Annie Balliro

231710@email4pr.com

917-674-1240

SOURCE The Olivas Family Space For Everyone Foundation

Related Links

http://www.spaceforeveryone.com

