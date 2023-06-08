Astronauts launch Earth Movie Theater with special tribute to Bach

LEIPZIG, Germany, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Space Explorers (ASE) and TERC join forces today with Bachfest to release an extraordinary Earth movie titled "Earth Chaconne."

The movie is available free on EarthMovieTheater.org – the premier showcase of stunning Earth movies by astronauts, along with wonderful music by world-class musicians. Each movie is custom-built as a work of art – Earth visuals plus music. The site is operated by ASE and TERC as a public service for education and public engagement.

"Earth Chaconne" features a glorious flight path over the Sahara, Mediterranean and Eastern Europe, as photographed from the International Space Station. The music is Bach's Violin Partita 2: Chaconne, powerfully played by Qingzhu Weng, a winner of the 2022 International Bachfest Competition.

"What a perfect match! The joyous music of Bach and glorious views of Earth from space. Both celebrate depth and beauty. Both reveal intricate harmonies. Both make our hearts soar," says Daniel Barstow, ASE Education Mission Specialist and Director of Earth Movie Theater.

Michael Maul, Bachfest Artistic Director, says "When I saw this movie, I had tears in my eyes: nature that seems like a work of art, united with music that seems completely natural – simply wonderful!" Today, Bachfest celebrates the 300th anniversary of Bach's inauguration as Thomaskantor in Leipzig.

ASE and TERC made EarthMovieTheater.org as a creative showcase for the astronaut perspective – to reach both minds and hearts.

"We will create many more movies – Earth has so much beauty, and we love to work with such talented musicians. Please visit often and enjoy" says Dan Barstow.

About ASE:

The Association of Space Explorers is the global association of over 400 flown astronauts and cosmonauts from 38 countries, promoting space science, international cooperation, education and planetary stewardship. Learn more at space-explorers.org

About TERC:

TERC is a STEM nonprofit for research and development in math and science education. Learn more at TERC.edu

About Bachfest:

The renowned annual music festival in Leipzig, German to celebrate Johann Sebastian Bach. Learn more at Bachfestleipzig.de

About Earth Movie Theater

The premier website showcasing astronaut photography of Earth plus world-class music. Learn more at EarthMovieTheater.org

