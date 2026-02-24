Astronomer Announces Chris Lynch as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned financial executive brings proven track record of scaling companies to help accelerate Astronomer's growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronomer , the company behind Astro, the leading unified orchestration platform powered by Apache Airflow®, today announced that Chris Lynch has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Lynch will lead Astronomer's global finance organization and play a key role in the company's strategic growth initiatives, reporting directly to Astronomer's CEO, Pete DeJoy.

"Chris brings the perfect combination of experience, operational excellence and strategic vision to our executive team," said Pete DeJoy, CEO and Co-Founder, Astronomer. "His proven track record of scaling high-growth enterprise software companies from inception through IPO makes him the ideal CFO to help take Astronomer to the next level. While we have always been deeply excited about orchestration, AI is driving a step-function increase in demand for our products and services. Chris's experience will unlock the next level of scale for our business, allowing us to scale our impact across a much broader range of customers."

Lynch is an experienced financial executive with extensive expertise in private and public enterprise SaaS businesses. He serves as a board member at Docsnap and previously was Chief Financial Officer at Sprinklr, where, for nearly 9 years, he played a pivotal role in the company's hypergrowth, as well as overseeing the company's 2021 IPO. Before joining Sprinklr, Lynch spent four years at Bazaarvoice as Vice President of Finance and helped lead their 2012 IPO.

"Astronomer is at an inflection point where the orchestration category is becoming a mission-critical component of the modern AI data stack for enterprises across every industry," said Chris Lynch, CFO, Astronomer. "The company's industry-leading platform, combined with the explosive growth of Apache Airflow as companies evolve from traditional analytics orchestration to AI/agent orchestration, creates a compelling opportunity to continue building this category-defining company. I'm excited to help Astronomer capitalize on this tremendous market opportunity and consider it a privilege to work with such a talented team of experts in this fast-growing space."

Lynch joins Astronomer during a period of notable growth. In 2025, the company expanded its product offerings beyond core managed Airflow to data observability and the AI-powered Astro IDE, all unified on the Astro platform. In May of 2025, Astronomer raised a $93M Series D funding round and is investing in strategic growth initiatives across the business, resulting in impressive full year results including:

55% YoY growth

120%+ NRR

116% YoY growth in EMEA, highlighting accelerating global adoption

Meanwhile, Airflow has continued to surge in popularity amidst the rise of LLMs and agentic workflows:

A growing contributor community: Airflow has 3,600+ contributors, the most contributors among all Apache Software Foundation open source projects, including Apache Kafka ® and Apache Spark ®.

among all Apache Software Foundation open source projects, including ® and ®. Exponential enterprise adoption: 80,000+ global organizations currently use Airflow, compared to 25,000+ in 2020.

Expanding use cases: The State of Apache Airflow 2026 Report , the largest data engineering survey ever, found that 89% of Airflow users expect to use Airflow for more revenue-generating or external solutions this year.

Further Resources:

Interested in joining Astronomer? We're hiring !

! Discover the new Astro IDE

the new Astro IDE Download the 2026 State of Apache Airflow Report

the 2026 State of Apache Airflow Report Try Astro now for free

About Astronomer



Astronomer empowers data teams to bring mission-critical software, analytics, and AI to life and is the company behind Astro, the industry-leading unified orchestration platform powered by Apache Airflow®. Astro accelerates building reliable data products that unlock insights, unleash AI value and power data-driven applications. Trusted by more than 900 of the world's leading enterprises, Astronomer lets businesses do more with their data. To learn more, visit www.astronomer.io .

Apache® and Apache Airflow® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Taylor Jones

[email protected]

SOURCE Astronomer