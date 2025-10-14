Astronomer Launches Astro Private Cloud to Increase Deployment Flexibility of Airflow-as-a-Service for the Most Sensitive Workloads

Astro Private Cloud brings enterprise-grade security, unified governance, and proven scalability entirely within an organization's environment

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronomer , the company behind Astro, the leading unified DataOps platform powered by Apache Airflow®, today announced the general availability of Astro Private Cloud . Astro Private Cloud enables organizations with the most stringent security, compliance, and scale requirements to harness the power of Airflow.

Enterprise data platform teams are under pressure as demand for orchestration grows exponentially. With over 80,000 organizations already using Airflow and 324 million Airflow downloads last year alone, manually managing siloed instances leads to operational chaos, security risks, and resource inefficiencies. Astro Private Cloud is purpose-built to deliver enterprise-grade Airflow-as-a-Service within internal environments and directly addresses four critical pain points: multi-team orchestration chaos, compliance with stringent security standards, infrastructure control limitations, and implementation or upgrade friction.

"Too many enterprise data teams are caught up trying to wrangle hundreds of disparate Airflow deployments and legacy enterprise scheduling systems, making it difficult to harness the data that should be a competitive advantage," said Pete DeJoy, CEO and co-founder, Astronomer. "Astronomer meets our customers wherever they prefer, whether that is Astro for effortless orchestration with zero infrastructure management, Astro with Remote Execution, or Astro Private Cloud for complete infrastructure control. With Astro Private Cloud, we're deepening our commitment to customer choice with a unified orchestration platform with enterprise reliability, all while ensuring complete ownership of data and the freedom to integrate with existing infrastructure."

"Astronomer has made managing Airflow much easier with streamlined version management and simpler troubleshooting, and it's been doing the job exceptionally well," said Yang Li, Advanced Analytics Specialist, Pembina Pipeline Corporation. "We're very happy with the platform — it's reliable, adds significant value for the price, and has delivered a huge return on investment by helping us optimize pipelines and reduce costs."

Key Capabilities of Astro Private Cloud

The new Astro Private Cloud architecture separates the control plane (where the Astro Private Cloud application runs) from data planes (where Airflow deployments run), providing centralized governance while preserving team-level autonomy. Combined with Airflow 3 support and a unified single pane of glass for deployment management, Astro Private Cloud enables platform teams to move from reactive firefighting to proactive service delivery.

Astro Private Cloud is built on three pillars that unlock unique value:

Enterprise-grade security for managing federated Airflow deployments Air-gapped installation support CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) remediation SLAs Enterprise authentication and authorization (RBAC, SSO, SCIM) Complete isolation with configurable security contexts Comprehensive audit logging and compliance frameworks

Centralized platform governance enabling running Airflow at scale within internal environments Control Plane and Data Plane separation with team-based permission management Manage Airflow deployments across clusters, regions, and cloud providers Centralized monitoring, logging, and alerting across all teams Policy enforcement with autonomous team operations

Enterprise-grade reliability and performance optimization Proven reliability at Fortune 500 scale Scale benchmarking Continuous Airflow performance monitoring



Apache Airflow 3 Support

Astro Private Cloud provides comprehensive support for Apache Airflow 3 through Astro Runtime 3.1+, ensuring enterprise customers can leverage the latest workflow orchestration capabilities while maintaining enterprise-grade stability and long-term support. This enables organizations to access new features and performance improvements without exposing the business to the risks of instability or complex, disruptive upgrades.

Deployment Flexibility

Astro Private Cloud is one of three deployment options available from Astronomer, each designed to fit different customer requirements around data security and compliance:

Astro : Zero infrastructure management with complete orchestration in Astronomer's cloud

Zero infrastructure management with complete orchestration in Astronomer's cloud Astro with Remote Execution : Data sovereignty with a managed control plane in Astronomer's cloud and workloads in the customer environment

Data sovereignty with a managed control plane in Astronomer's cloud and workloads in the customer environment Astro Private Cloud : Complete ownership and control of customer infrastructure, including private cloud or on-premises environments, with support for air-gapped deployments

Astro Private Cloud is generally available. Click here to learn more.

