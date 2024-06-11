Astronomer's Bold Prediction About Exploding Star Captivates Scientific Community

Award Winning Documentary "Luminous" is a story about scientific truth-seeking that is also a portrait of a man of faith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docs/ology Films announces the release of Luminous, a new film from award-winning Michigan based filmmaker Sam Smartt (Wagonmasters) available to stream, download and rent via Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, Hoopla and In Demand — as well as DVD from Amazon.

When astronomer Dr. Larry Molnar and a small team of students from a Christian university stumble across a strange star while researching the cosmos, the meaning of their unprecedented discovery becomes even greater than they had imagined. Dr. Molnar thinks he has found the unfindable—a star that is about to explode. But other astronomers are skeptical, and Larry's professional reputation hangs in the balance.

Luminous is a story about scientific truth-seeking that is also a portrait of a man of faith. The film follows Dr. Larry Molnar, a committed Christian, as he embarks on an odyssey of scientific discovery that also becomes a very personal spiritual journey.

Ultimately, Luminous raises broader questions of how we understand the relationship between science and religion. Public discourse often portrays science and religion as perpetually and intractably in conflict with one another. In fact, religion and science share a complex and varied history that is sometimes conflicted, but also marked by moments of mutual understanding and collaboration. The film invites viewers to consider whether and how science and religion can be for us mutually enriching paths to truth and understanding.

"Luminous has been a labor of love for over nine-years," said director Sam Smartt. "Ultimately, what I've tried to create is a 'portrait of faithfulness'. Larry is faithful to his work, family, community, faith and to the scientific process itself. To me, stories like this one — where someone puts it all on the line for what they believe no matter the cost — are more important for our world every day."

A "Science Education Toolkit" designed by the University of California Museum of Paleontology can be downloaded for free at Luminous-Film.com.

