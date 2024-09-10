AstroPay Integrates Incode's Identity & Authentication Solutions to Drive Security and Trust

IDV leader helps global wallet provider strengthen compliance and conversions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc. , a top provider of world-class identity verification and authentication solutions for global enterprises, today announced it is working with AstroPay, a leading global payment platform, to enhance the security and compliance of AstroPay's platform.

Incode's industry-leading identity verification (IDV) solution enables AstroPay to bolster security, safeguard its users and underscore its market position as a trusted global wallet. AstroPay's customers gain a frictionless, streamlined experience with improved fraud detection and enhanced security. Working with a trusted technology leader like Incode underscores AstroPay's commitment to its customers as it continues to expand into new regions.

With Incode, AstroPay is protecting more than 16 million users worldwide with:

Improved fraud detection – Incode's platform effectively identifies and blocks manipulated documents, fake identities and deepfakes. This helps reduce the risk of identity theft, giving AstroPay customers confidence in the company's ability to keep their information safe.

– Incode's platform effectively identifies and blocks manipulated documents, fake identities and deepfakes. This helps reduce the risk of identity theft, giving AstroPay customers confidence in the company's ability to keep their information safe. Enhanced security – Incode also helps AstroPay significantly reduce security incidents such as phishing attacks, account takeovers and other fraudulent activities.

– Incode also helps AstroPay significantly reduce security incidents such as phishing attacks, account takeovers and other fraudulent activities. Seamless user experience with speedier onboarding: Incode's verification process is fast and easy, enabling AstroPay customers to get verified quickly without having to jump through hoops or wait long periods of time.

Guillermo Dotta, CTO, AstroPay, said: "What really sets the Incode team apart from other vendors is their proficient and proactive interest in not-so-common fraud vectors, and their willingness to go the extra mile in putting their teams to work in investigation and development of better technology to protect both our businesses."

Ricardo Amper, CEO, Incode Technologies, said: "Companies like AstroPay need top-notch security that also ensures a superior, frictionless customer experience. As this company continues to expand into new geographic regions, we continue to support their efforts with our innovative technology that doesn't require a trade-off between compliance and conversions."

About Incode

Incode is the next-generation platform for identity verification and authentication that is reinventing how humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest businesses with a highly secure and pleasant AI-based experience. Incode's fully automated end-to-end platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication, and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to generate trust and democratize access, Incode works with a number of the world's largest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments, and markets. Incode is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

SOURCE Incode Technologies