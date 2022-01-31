Astrophotographers from 30 Nations Compete for Top Honors - Spectacular Winning Images Announced

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnificent winning astrophotography images were made public today, after ASTRO2021: The Competition announced the winners from their first international photography competition, which included both Astronomy and Nightscape divisions. The competition was open from October 25 through November 29, 2021, and sought entries from astrophotographers from around the world.

Entrants from 30 nations on five continents competed in eight categories ranging from Aurora Borealis to Stars and Nebulae. A panel of eight international judges determined the outcome.

ASTRO2021 : The Competition, Grand Prize Winner - Astronomy Division "Lambda Centauri Vortex IC 2944" By Andy Campbell, Australia ASTRO2021 : The Competition, Grand Prize Winner - Nightscape Division "Mountain Basecamp" By Larryn Rae, New Zealand

Save a Star Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit debuted ASTRO2021 : The Competition with the goal of uniting the world's photographers, and photo industry brands, to advance Save a Star's core mission of preserving and reclaiming dark skies.

Save a Star Foundation founder, and astrophotographer, Christine Kenyon, coined the phrase AstroAdvocacy to describe her nonprofit's brand of environmentalism.

With light pollution daily encroaching upon our ability to see the stars, and excessive illumination causing detrimental harm to natural ecosystems, and human health, Save a Star Foundation seeks to harness the spirit, creativity and passion of the global creative community to advocate for smarter lighting.

ASTRO2021 : The Competition was generously supported with nearly $8,000 of prize donations from major photo industry sponsors: Adobe, Really Right Stuff, Irix USA, Bay Photo, Pictureline, PhotoPills, Spencer's Camera, Aputure, Tenba, and Hahnemühle.

A requirement to participate in the competition included all judges and entrants answering Save a Star's question: Why is it important to you that we preserve and reclaim dark skies for future generations? Many of the answers were poignant, and two answers were chosen among the entrants, to be named Save a Star Ambassadors for their heartfelt responses.

One Instagram post summed up feelings expressed by many who followed the competition since October, "Thanks so much for running a competition on a platform that allows star lovers to come together and help preserve our beloved night sky in unison!"

Please visit: https://www.saveastar.net/astro2021 for the winning photographers and their images.

For more information, or links to winning images (and other digital assets), please contact: [email protected]

Contact: Christine Kenyon

Phone: 801-878-4850

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.saveastar.net

