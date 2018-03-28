Astrophysicist Kip Thorne to receive 2018 Lewis Thomas Prize for Writing about Science

For all this, Thorne will be awarded the 2018 Lewis Thomas Prize for Writing about Science, which honors scientists as inspirational authors. He will receive the award Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at a free, public event on The Rockefeller University campus. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the prize presentation and a lecture at 6:30 p.m.

In his 1994 book, Black Holes and Time Warps: Einstein's Outrageous Legacy, Thorne introduces an array of bizarre relativistic concepts, including wormholes, which are theorized to connect distant regions of the universe, and black holes, with such strong gravitational effects that not even light can escape them. By interspersing tales of scientists in their historical context with intuitively challenging concepts, he keeps readers engaged and explains how researchers uncover knowledge and how ideas change.

As scientific advisor for the 2014 movie Interstellar, Thorne shared aspects of Einstein's cosmos with tens of millions of people. He and the filmmakers committed themselves to honoring the real mathematics of general relativity in their work, weaving physical theories into the story in an emotionally and intellectually compelling way. Thorne's follow-up book, The Science of Interstellar, explains the incredible laws of the universe that informed their filmmaking.

"The Lewis Thomas Prize honors the 'scientist as poet,' and there is something viscerally poetic in all of Thorne's work—whether sharing the sounds of black holes colliding for the first time or searching the curvature of spacetime," says Jesse Ausubel, chair of the selection committee, which includes both scientists and writers. Thorne was selected for the Lewis Thomas Prize before being awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics for proving the presence of gravitational waves through the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory project.

Born in Logan, Utah, Thorne made a fateful visit to a bookstore when he was 13 years old. There, he found George Gamow's science book for the general public, One, Two, Three…Infinity. Thorne read it repeatedly. After the third time, he decided to become a physicist—attending California Institute of Technology as an undergraduate and Princeton for his Ph.D. Thorne is currently the Feynman Professor Emeritus of Theoretical Physics at the California Institute of Technology.

Recent recipients of the Lewis Thomas Prize include oceanographer Sylvia Earle, physiologist Frances Ashcroft, surgeon Atul Gawande, mathematicians Steven Strogatz and Ian Stewart, and evolutionary biologist Sean B. Carroll.

Those interested in registering to attend this year's event can visit https://www.rockefeller.edu/lewis-thomas-prize/.

About The Rockefeller University

The Rockefeller University is the world's leading biomedical research university and is dedicated to conducting innovative, high-quality research to improve the understanding of life for the benefit of humanity. Our 82 laboratories conduct research in neuroscience, immunology, biochemistry, genomics, and many other areas, and a community of 1,800 faculty, students, postdocs, technicians, clinicians, and administrative personnel work on our 14-acre Manhattan campus. Our unique approach to science has led to some of the world's most revolutionary and transformative contributions to biology and medicine. During Rockefeller's 117-year history, 25 of our scientists have won Nobel Prizes, 22 have won Albert Lasker Medical Research Awards, and 20 have garnered the National Medal of Science, the highest science award given by the United States.

Media contact

Katherine Fenz, Media Relations Manager

212-327-7913

kfenz@rockefeller.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrophysicist-kip-thorne-to-receive-2018-lewis-thomas-prize-for-writing-about-science-300620985.html

SOURCE The Rockefeller University

Related Links

http://www.rockefeller.edu

