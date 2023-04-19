Astroport Space Technologies forms European Subsidiary in Luxembourg

Company partners with Interflight Global Europe to establish Astroport Europe for lunar construction operations

LUXEMBOURG, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astroport Space Technologies, Inc., headquartered in San Antonio Texas, USA, and Interflight Global Europe, S.à r.l. , headquartered in Luxembourg, announce their joint partnership for the launch of Astroport Space Technologies S.à r.l. (Astroport Europe). The two companies unveiled the new Astroport subsidiary at the European Space Resources Week annual gathering of the space resources community, held in Luxembourg at the LuxExpo Box April 19-21. Astroport Europe will focus on development of lunar construction and operations technologies needed for the company's goals of emplacing lunar surface infrastructure assets such as roads and landing pads in support of the NASA Artemis program and commercial missions for mining and establishing a permanent presence on the Moon.

Astroport Builds Infrastructure for the Moon

Astroport is developing lunar in-situ construction materials derived from regolith (Moon dirt) and the geotechnical engineering processes needed for surface site preparation for landing/launch pads, which is one of the first infrastructure elements required for permanent presence. "With a focus on "regolith works" for bulk regolith excavation and conveyance, we see Luxembourg and its thriving space entrepreneurial ecosystem as the perfect place for developing new uses and new regolith based products from stockpile accumulations of feedstock during excavation phases in our site preparation construction", said Sam Ximenes, Astroport Founder, CEO and Space Architect. The subsidiary's activities will compliment Astroport's regolith melting technology and robotic bricklaying system for lunar infrastructure construction.

Emilio de la Guardia, Astroport Europe Partner and General Manager said, "we are thrilled to be officially part of the Luxemburg space community, and look forward to forging new relationships and continuing building on collaborations we established with local space companies during our participation in the European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC) Startup Support Programme (SSP)". Astroport was one of 5 companies competitively selected in 2022 by ESRIC for their first cohort of companies to go through the 3-month pre-incubation course.

Oscar Garcia, Chairman and CEO of Interflight Global Corporation, based in Miami, Florida, said, "our relationship with Astroport Space Technologies both in the USA and now in Europe continues to solidify with this new partnership". Astroport Europe will be headquarters for all European operations and investment activities for European projects.

About Astroport: Astroport Space Technologies Inc. is a space construction and materials manufacturing company turning planetary resources into durable feedstock for autonomous construction of lunar and Mars surface infrastructure. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Astroport was founded with a vision to design, deploy, and operate interplanetary landing ports to facilitate safe, reliable, and efficient spaceflights to the Moon, Mars and beyond. Astroport is a deep tech startup founded in 2020, operating as a technology venture arm of Exploration Architecture Corporation (XArc), a space architecture consulting design and engineering firm established in 2007.

About Interflight Global: Interflight Global Corporation (IFG) is a world leading commercial air and space transportation industries advisory, consulting, brokerage and finance firm. Based in the United States, it was founded in 1992 by Oscar S. Garcia, Chairman and CEO. IFG helps clients define, structure, produce, execute and profit from effective strategic, feasibility, business, marketing and financial plans. IFG's insights and expertise provide to our aviation, aerospace and space industry clients ultra effective business solutions for their most complex challenges.

SOURCE Astroport Space Technologies, Inc.