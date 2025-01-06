AstroTurf Celebrates 2024 Successes with Year in Review Magazine

DALTON, Ga., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf®, the leading innovator in synthetic turf solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of its 2024 Year in Review Magazine, titled Oh What a Year. This publication highlights the year's most significant milestones, groundbreaking projects, and partnerships, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, performance, and sustainability.

Oh What a Year!

From high-profile installations to strategic partnerships with some of the biggest names in sports, 2024 has been a banner year for AstroTurf. The magazine not only celebrates these achievements but also recognizes the dedication of the AstroTurf team and the trust of its customers.

"This year has been one for the record books," said Gary Jones, Director of Marketing for AstroTurf. "From unveiling cutting-edge products like our new USDA Bio-Preferred turf system to partnering with iconic teams and completing world-class fields, we've truly demonstrated what it means to be the leaders in our industry. This magazine is our way of celebrating those successes and sharing them with our customers, partners, and fans."

The 2024 Year in Review includes:

Major Installations : Featuring completed projects for universities, professional teams, and community facilities across the country.

: Featuring completed projects for universities, professional teams, and community facilities across the country. Partnership Spotlights: Celebrating collaborations with organizations like the College Football Hall of Fame, LA Galaxy, the Green Sports Alliance and many others.

The magazine is a testament to AstroTurf's unwavering dedication to creating fields that redefine the game for athletes at all levels. It underscores the brand's mission to combine performance, innovation, and sustainability to provide the ultimate playing surfaces.

AstroTurf invites customers, partners, and sports enthusiasts to explore the publication and relive the highlights of 2024. The magazine is available now and can be viewed online at https://issuu.com/asttroturf/docs/year_in_review_book-2024-hires?fr=xKAE9_zU1NQ or at astroturf.com.

About AstroTurf®

For 60 years, AstroTurf® has been a pioneer in the synthetic turf industry, delivering state-of-the-art solutions for athletic fields, recreational spaces, and beyond. Known for its relentless pursuit of innovation, AstroTurf is the brand of choice for athletes, coaches, and facility owners who demand superior performance and durability. Learn more at www.astroturf.com

