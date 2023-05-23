ASTS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Investigates the Fairness AST SpaceMobile Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger
NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm makes the following announcement to persons or entities who purchased AST SpaceMobile Inc. (f/k/a New Providence Acquisition Corp.) ("ASTS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock prior to April 1, 2021 and still hold such stock:
Our firm has commenced an investigation concerning whether ASTS' 2021 de-SPAC merger unfairly harmed stockholders and whether all material facts were properly disclosed to stockholders.
