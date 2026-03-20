ASTTU and Georgia AFL-CIO Launch Workforce Stability Initiative to Protect Skilled Labor

ST. LOUIS and ATLANTA, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU) today announced a formal partnership with the Georgia AFL-CIO, whose affiliated unions represent more than 60,000 workers across the state, to implement a coordinated workforce stability initiative designed to protect and retain skilled labor at a critical time for Georgia's economy.

Georgia is currently experiencing a severe construction labor shortage, with more than 90 percent of firms reporting difficulty finding qualified workers, according to the Associated General Contractors of America. Project delays are increasing, and workforce gaps are costing billions. At the same time, major infrastructure expansion across energy, transportation, housing, and manufacturing continues to drive demand for skilled trades.

The new initiative is designed to address a quieter but equally urgent issue, experienced workers exiting the workforce earlier than expected due to the cumulative physical demands of the job. The initiative enables Georgia AFL-CIO affiliated unions to access voluntary financial resources designed to help Members remain connected to the workforce during periods when they need to step away and recover from years of sustained physical labor. In many skilled trades, long term musculoskeletal deterioration is not a rare event. It is an expected outcome of decades on the job. These situations often do not qualify as workers' compensation claims, even though they stem directly from years of service. The structure operates without cost or administrative burden to participating unions.

Across the skilled trades and transportation sectors, unions are facing a defining workforce challenge. America's infrastructure is expanding and modernizing. The electrical grid is growing, data centers are rising, housing demand remains strong, and domestic manufacturing continues to scale. All of it requires skilled labor. At the same time, Social Security Administration data shows that more than one in four young workers will experience a disability before retirement age. In physically demanding trades, that number can be even higher. When injury, illness, or long-term physical breakdown forces experienced Members out of the workforce early, unions lose valuable skill, mentorship, and productivity at the exact moment the country needs more skilled workers, not fewer.

"Georgia's labor movement represents more than 60,000 workers, many in physically demanding industries that are essential to the state's growth," said Carl Galdine, Director of Membership and Benefits at ASTTU. "When experienced Members are forced out early due to injury or long-term physical wear, we do not just lose a worker. We lose skill, training, and leadership. This initiative is about protecting that experience and keeping Members connected to the workforce." "Our partnership with the Georgia AFL-CIO reflects ASTTU's commitment to providing practical tools that help maintain workforce stability. By strengthening income security during periods of disruption, we are giving Members the ability to step away, recover, and return without financial fallout."

The Georgia AFL-CIO is collaborating on this initiative to help expand access to voluntary resources that support workforce stability across its affiliated unions. The program is designed to provide Members with additional options to help manage periods of income disruption, without adding administrative burden to participating unions. The initiative provides access to voluntary income protection options and related Member support services designed to complement existing union benefits. Participation is entirely optional for eligible Members, and no union funds are required for implementation. Union One serves as the benefits administrator supporting the initiative.

"Our role is to ensure that affiliated unions can implement this initiative smoothly and without added administrative burden," said Andrew Haley, President of Union One. "The resources made available through this partnership are voluntary for Members and designed to stack on top of existing benefits. We also provide direct Member support, including assistance navigating the claims process when needed, so individuals are not left to manage complex situations on their own. Our focus is on making sure the operational side is handled responsibly and with care."

ASTTU is working with labor unions nationwide to strengthen workforce retention through coordinated strategies that support Member stability and long-term union continuity. The Georgia AFL-CIO initiative represents an important step in expanding this effort at the state federation level.

About ASTTU

The Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions, ASTTU, was founded in 2019 to support and empower unions and their Members in the skilled trade and transportation sectors. ASTTU works with labor federations, Locals, and trusted partners to advance workforce stability, access to voluntary benefits, and long-term institutional strength. Learn more at www.asttu.org

About Union One

Union One is a benefits administrator that works exclusively with labor organizations to support the implementation of voluntary Member focused programs. Union One provides administrative coordination and Member support services designed to minimize burden on union leadership. Learn more at www.unionone.com

SOURCE Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU)